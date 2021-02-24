Armenian President Armen Sarkissian fired First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Tiran Khachatrian. The corresponding decree is available at website head of state. The decision was made at the suggestion of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

On February 23, Pashinyan announced the inoperability of the Iskander Russian operational-tactical missile systems (OTRK). According to him, Russian missiles are “not usable” and do not fully explode. This is how he answered the former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, who stated that he would have used Iskander on the fourth day of the war in Nagorno-Karabakh. Sargsyan also asked why these complexes did not affect the oil and gas facilities of Azerbaijan.

Later Yerevan.Today turned to Khachatryan with a request to comment on Pashinyan’s words. According to the portal, Khachatryan laughed and replied that this could not happen. “You can’t say that, (…) it’s not serious to draw conclusions with superficial assessments,” he said.