A commission of the National Assembly (AN, Parliament) of Venezuela, with a majority of supporters of the dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro, will collect signatures of “victims” of the sanctions imposed by the United States against the South American country, to later send them to organizations according to a press release released this Wednesday (2) by the governing United Socialist Party (PSUV).

“How many schools, hospitals, children [deixaram de ser

atendidos]treatments and vaccines did the State stop acquiring to serve the population because of the blockade and sanctions?”, said the head of the commission, Chavista Pedro Infante.

In the statement, Maduro’s party said that the United States “attempted to destroy the oil industry and deteriorate the country’s ability to bring resources into the country by attacking the currency, Venezuelan banks and access to the system. [internacional de comunicação de pagamentos] SWIFT”.

“With the reduction in the entry of resources into Venezuela, there was also an attempt to overthrow the social system, the capacity of the educational system, health, hospital equipment, X-rays, tomography; as well as the ability to produce and import food, to affect the consumption of calories by the Venezuelan people,” added the PSUV, which also cited attempts to “destroy” the electrical system and “sabotage” drinking water, “with the intention of to raise the Bolivarian people against the revolutionary government” and provoke “a political collapse”.

Among those investigated by the commission are former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021), for alleged “crimes against humanity” against Venezuela, due to the sanctions imposed during his administration, and members of the opposition, such as María Corina Machado. , Henrique Capriles and Freddy Superlano, candidates for the October opposition primary, which will define Maduro’s opponent in the 2024 presidential election.

Infante stated that the commission has already prepared 90% of the report, which will be delivered to the direction of Parliament. The results of these investigations, according to the deputy, should be taken to bodies such as the United Nations or the International Criminal Court (ICC). (With EFE Agency)