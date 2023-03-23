Medvedev called the aphorism about “a kind word and a gun” correctly reflecting world politics

The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia commented on world politics with an aphorism about “a kind word and a gun” and called it a true reflection of the current situation, reports TASS.

“As you know, a kind word and a gun bring more results than just a kind word. This, in fact, is attributed to Al Capone, although he never said this, but even if he said it, this, unfortunately, is an indisputable fact of modern political life, ”the politician said.

Medvedev stressed that Russia’s good initiatives and wishes are heard only if they are accompanied by a significant arsenal of weapons.

Earlier, the deputy chairman of the Security Council said that Russia can use any weapon, including nuclear, to protect itself. The politician recalled the words of President Vladimir Putin that Russia cannot be defeated on the battlefield.