At the next meeting, the Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia may raise the key rate. This was announced on June 28 by Alexei Zabotkin, Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.

The key rate has remained unchanged – at 7.5% – since September last year, which is quite a long period, Zabotkin stressed.

“The rate of 7.5% during this period of time was in line with our understanding, including our forecast, of what is required to stabilize inflation near 4% on our targets. So far the data has confirmed this. But we see that the balance of risks is increasingly skewed towards pro-inflationary,” he said. “RIA News”.

He noted that in recent months there has been an acceleration in lending, an expansion of domestic demand from both the private and public sectors. According to him, therefore, at the upcoming meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia, the possibility of raising the key rate is allowed.

Earlier, on June 9, the head of the Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, following a meeting of the board of directors, allowed an increase in the key rate at the next meetings of the Central Bank. According to her, the rate increase will depend on the incoming data on price dynamics, inflation expectations, aggregate demand, as well as on the extent to which these data will affect the risks of inflation deviating from the target near 4% in 2024.

Earlier on the same day, the Board of Directors of the Central Bank decided to keep the key rate at 7.5% per annum for the sixth time in a row. The regulator noted that economic activity in the country is growing faster than expected in the April forecast, reflecting a strong recovery in domestic demand.