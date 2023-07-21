Alê Portela (PL-MG) states that the “fight against the inversion of values ​​is a constant but necessary battle”

the state representative Ale Portela (PL-MG) shared a post on their profile on Instagram against the new Barbie movie, which opened on Thursday (July 20, 2023) in Brazilian theaters. According to her, parents should not take their children to watch the film as part of the fight against “inversion of values”.

“The new Barbie movie is the talk of the moment! After all, it is an iconic doll that marked the childhood of several generations of girls. We might think that a film based on this character would be aimed at children and families, highlighting femininity. However, this assumption is wrong.” said the deputy.

At post, Alê Portela mentions reasons for the alleged inadequacy of the film. He mentioned, for example, that the conar (National Council for Advertising Self-Regulation) defined the indicative rating as 12 years. He also mentioned that the production addresses issues such as harassment and imprisonment, in addition to promoting “story of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender characters”.

“The fight against the inversion of values ​​is a constant but necessary battle”said the deputy.

Former President Supporter Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Alê Portela was born in Belo Horizonte and was elected with 42,415 thousand votes for the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais. She is a lawyer, evangelical and usually defends customs guidelines on her social networks.

About the movie

“Barbie” is one of the most anticipated premieres of the year. The project is directed by director Greta Gerwig and stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. It follows the plot of the doll on a mission in the human world in search of true happiness.

