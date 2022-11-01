A group of members of the MPF (Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office) asked this Tuesday (Nov. “insurrection scenario” caused by roadblocks across the country.

The document, signed by almost 200 sub-attorneys general of the Republic, also asks Aras to request the initiation of a police investigation to investigate any possible practice of “crimes related to road blocking movements” per “any authorities that enjoy the prerogative of a function in the STF [Supremo Tribunal Federal]“.

The Deputy Attorneys General stated that the President’s alleged omission Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in case “may have criminal relevance”, Besides “being able to configure other related crimes”. read the intact of the document (607 KB).

“It is unacceptable that any authority, faced with an escalation that wants to supplant the legitimacy of the popular vote by force and disorder, impassively watches this scenario, without any consequence”, they said.

Groups of truck drivers have blocked at least 230 stretches of highways since dawn on Monday (31.Oct) ​​against the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the presidential elections on Sunday (30.Oct).

According to survey of Power360, together with the PRF (Federal Highway Police) state units, 21 states and the Federal District registered active roadblocks until 11 am this Tuesday (Nov.1). Read in this article the complete list of interdicted highways.

On Monday night (Oct 31), the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes ordered the PRF to unblock the highways immediately. Later, the STF formed a majority to uphold Moraes’ decision. Another decision by the minister determined that the PM (Military Police) can clear highways, including federal ones.

This Tuesday (Nov. 1), the PRF (Federal Highway Police) said it was unable to specify a day or time for the complete release of the country’s federal highways.

The document sent to Aras says that it is the responsibility of the President of the Republic, regardless of provocation, to make the AGU (Advocacia Geral da União), PF (Federal Police), PRF (Federal Highway Police) and ANTT (National Land Transport Agency) “employ their best efforts to unblock public roads”.

According to the document“nothing else is so offensive” against the rule of law and the democratic institutions that “insurrectional movements that want to undermine the popular vote, with the possible connivance or even instigation of the authority that heads the country”.

“The fact that such movements initially obtained the complacency of several instances of the police forces was highlighted by the decision of the Hon. Minister Alexandre de Moraes, already endorsed by the majority of the Federal Supreme Court, who determined that the roads be cleared throughout the country with due urgency”, they said.