Rogério Correia says that the statement will clarify whether Walter Delgatti Neto was involved in the extremist acts

the federal deputy Rogerio Correia (PT-MG) sent this Wednesday (2.Aug.2023) a request for the hacker Walter Delgatti Netto, known for “Vaza Jato”, is summoned to testify at the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on the 8th of January. In the morning, Delgatti was arrested for the 3rd time by the PF (Federal Police).

According to Rogério, politicians allied with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) met this Wednesday and decided that the priority now is to approve the request for summoning Delgatti. They want the hacker be heard in the session on Thursday (3.Aug), at 9 am, in the Senate.

“It is essential to listen to Walter Delgatti at this CPMI, to provide the necessary clarifications regarding his involvement in the promotion of criminal acts against democracy and Brazilian public institutions”, argues Rogério in the request (full – 108 KB).

Walter Delgatti Netto was arrested in São Paulo in the operation that also targeted the federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP). The congresswoman’s apartment and office were the target of searches and seizures by the PF. The corporation investigates the insertion of release permits and false arrest warrants in the CNJ system against Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

In conversation with journalists, Carla Zambelli denied irregularities and stated that she made payments to Walter Delgatti for services she contracted for her website. The deputy also denied any involvement of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the case. He said he will testify to the PF on August 7.

