Request is from district deputy Leandro Grass; President cited teenagers who would be “dressing up” to “make a living”

Federal District deputy Leandro Grass (PV) said on Saturday (15.Oct.2022) that he had sent the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, a request to investigate the conduct of the president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in case of Venezuelan girls.

In the letter sent to the PGR (Attorney General’s Office), Grass says that this is “a very serious case”. He questions why Bolsonaro does not trigger the competent authorities “for measures to be taken”. Here’s the intact of the document (53 KB).

In an interview with a podcast of the channel Paparazzo Rubro-Negro, on Youtube, on Friday (Oct 14), Bolsonaro said he met girls aged 14 and 15 during a motorcycle ride in the city of São Sebastião (DF). They would be, according to the president, “getting ready” for “earn a living”.

“I stopped the bike on a corner, took off my helmet and looked at some pretty girls, 3, 4, 14, 15 years old, dressed up on a Saturday in a community. And I saw that they were kind of similar. Painted a mood, I came back. ‘Can I enter your house?’ I entered. There were about 15, 20 girls, Saturday morning, getting ready. All Venezuelans. And I ask: pretty girls 14, 15 years old getting ready on Saturday for what? earn a living”, said Bolsonaro in the excerpt of the video.

On Twitter, the terms “painted a mood” and “Bolsonaro pedophile” were among the most commented topics in Brazil on the social network on Saturday (15.Oct).

Grass also questioned the use of the expression “painted a mood”.

“In the popular sense, painting a mood means that there was some interest and that it would have been reciprocal.”, he stated. “The 67-year-old president says, in a podcast that has some reach, that he painted a mood with 14- and 15-year-olds. What weather? In what sense?”

The deputy also cited the use of the expression “earn a living”.

“We know, also in a popular sense, what this expression means, especially given the context of the President’s speech, suggesting that such activities that would be carried out by Venezuelans would not be ‘orthodox’. However, this makes it even more unbelievable that the Head of the Federal Executive Branch uttered these words and entered the residence where they were staying.,” Grass wrote in the letter.

According to him, Bolsonaro should have sought out the responsible bodies to investigate the situation in the house, such as the Guardianship Council, the Public Ministry and the ministries of Justice and Women, Family and Human Rights.

These bodies,apparently, they were not even triggered by the President” said Grass.

“We are facing a very serious case. The actions of the President of the Republic need to be investigated, in order to verify what actually happened after having ‘painted a climate’, the conditions in which they entered the residence where the Venezuelan teenagers were, who manages the place and for that it be ascertained whether the suggestion of illicit activity, to earn a living, is in fact taking place.”

BOLSONARO

In Live broadcast made in the early hours of this Sunday (Oct 16), Bolsonaro said that the PT “exceeded all limits” to “cut out pieces” from video to “distort” and imply that he was “behind program”.

The president declared that he only wanted shows “indignation” with the situation of Venezuelans.

“What was I showing with that? My indignation, because those Venezuelan girls, who had run away from their country, had run away from hunger, were in their small group, as there are thousands across Brazil, here on the outskirts of Brasília.”, declared the president.

“And what were they getting ready for? I showed all my indignation here. People struggling to make a living and in the middle of a pandemic“, continued.

“Now, PT cuts pieces as if I were after programs. For the love of God. I did a live for it, it was demonstrated what was happening. They take pieces and say: ‘painted a mood’,” Bolsonaro said.