Arthur Maia (União-BA), quoted to assume the presidency of the collegiate, says that the discussion of the subject is very radicalized

the federal deputy Arthur Maia (União Brasil-BA) said this Thursday (27.Apr.2023) that it is very important that the management positions at the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on the acts of January 8 be conducted by congressmen without strong ties with the government or the opposition.

In an interview with Band News, Maia confirmed that he was nominated by the party to join the collegiate. Quoted to assume the chairmanship of the commission, he said he was sure he would be able to conduct the investigation impartially.

“My party is an independent party, so I enter this process with the most absolute impartiality, with the purpose and clear conscience that what matters is that we make a historical recovery of what actually happened. If I am the president, I will act that way.”said the congressman.

Maia said that the CPMI has an important function to bring the Brazilian people closer to the discussion about what he classified as “an attempted coup d’état”.

According to the deputy, this proximity of the people to the investigation rite should be conducted by an impartial congressman who is concerned with the reality of the facts and not with continuing political narratives.

He also participated in the program “The Drips on the Is”from the Young pan. Asked whether the CPMI would investigate an alleged government failure to facilitate the entry of extremists into buildings, Maia stated that the issue is of interest to the commission.

“It has to be investigated whether there was a facilitation for a worsening of this crisis”, he said. However, the deputy also stated that the commission intends to delve deeper into the intellectual authors and financiers of extremist acts.

“Surely there are beyond those people [extremistas que vandalizaram os prédios] others who were the intellectual authors of this episode. Also, we have to see who sponsored that one”he declared.

Maia is seen behind the scenes as the favorite to assume the presidency of the CPMI since the leader of the PP in the Chamber, Andre Fufuca (MA), and a trusted man of the President of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), withdrew from the campaign for the position.

Fufuca claimed to have received “various manifestations of party leaders” supporting his name for the command of the CPMI, but declared to be involved with the leadership of the PP and, therefore, “I could not, at this moment, assume a mission of this size”. Despite the resignation to the presidency, he can still compose the collegiate.

The CPMI should be installed next week. Party leaders are already defining the nominations. There will be 16 deputies and 16 titular senators with an equal number of substitutes. The correlation of forces in Congress and the understanding between the largest blocs in the House and Senate will define the commission’s command.

Read the names of congressmen quoted to compose the CPMI: