the deputy Andrea Chavez announced that it will request a license as Secretary of Communication, Diffusion and Propaganda of Brunetteleaving his functions within the party to participate in the internal process of selecting a presidential candidate, of which has ruled in favor of Adán Augusto López.

Through social networks, Andrea Chavez indicated that due to “personal consistency” he was withdrawing from office during the process, due to compliance with Morena’s statutes and seeking to protect the bases of the so-called Fourth Transformation.

“Out of personal consistency, out of respect for our dignified and critical militancy, out of love for the Fourth Transformation and to do things right: today I am requesting leave from the position for which I was unanimously elected after being the most voted national councilor in the country, seeking to care for at all times the internal process that our party is experiencing today and in which I intend to get involved ”, the document reads.

The license request addressed to the president of the National Council of Morena, Alfonso Durazoexpresses that the militancy of the movement deserves an impartial, neutral and objective leadership at a transcendental moment for the future of Mexico.

“When the definition stage concludes, we will return to contribute our grain of sand in the victory of 2024. I am sure that we will be an example of responsibility, maturity and unity”, he asserted.

On different occasions, Deputy Andrea Chávez has shown her support for the Secretary of the Interior, Adam Augusto Lopez, who intends to participate in Morena’s internal survey to define the coordinator or coordinator to continue the 4T.