Congressman opens public petition to investigate accounting inconsistencies of BRL 20 billion; company confirms debts of R$ 40 billion

the deputy Andre Fufuca (PP-MA) filed a petition to open a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) in the Chamber of Deputies to investigate the inconsistencies of BRL 20 billion detected in accounting entries of Americanas SA

The congressman announced official link to collect signatures from other members of the House. A document released by the company shows that, in addition to the inconsistencies, the company has a debt of R$ 40 billion.

“I kindly request your support for the *Request for the Creation of a CPI* to investigate inconsistencies in the order of 20 billion reais detected in accounting entries of the company Americanas SA made in the 2022 fiscal year and in previous fiscal years”, says the message.

UNDERSTAND

Americanas released a statement to the market on Wednesday (11.jan) reporting inconsistencies in accounting entries of around R$ 20 billion. Executive Sergio Rial resigned as CEO of the company, as well as André Covre, director of Investor Relations. Here’s the full of the document (409 KB).

On Friday (Jan 13), the TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro) granted Americanas a precautionary measure, at the company’s request, after the company declared the amount of R$ 40 billion in debt . The decision establishes a period of 30 days for filing a request for judicial recovery. On the same day, the company disclosed a new material fact in which it says it has not filed a request for judicial recovery. Here’s the full (522 KB).

Despite having recovered part of the market value that was lost on Thursday (12.jan), Americanas accumulates a devaluation of R$ 7.98 billion. The company’s shares rose 15.81% on Friday (Jan 13) on the B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange). On the eve, they fell 77.3%.