The deputy of the Legislative Assembly of the Irkutsk region and the son of the former governor of the region Andrei Levchenko were detained on suspicion of a particularly large fraud. On Monday, September 28, Svetlana Petrenko, an official representative of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR), announced this to Lente.ru.

Law enforcers conducted searches at his place of residence and work, as well as at his father, the former governor of the Irkutsk region from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Sergei Levchenko.

At the moment, the investigation is deciding on the election of Levchenko as a preventive measure, and is also conducting investigative actions to identify other participants in the crime.

According to investigators, in October 2017, Levchenko signed an agreement with a foreign company for the supply of elevator equipment to Irkutsk for a total of more than 167 million rubles. After that, another company was created, with the help of which the cost of repair work was unreasonably increased to 319 million rubles. In the future, he regularly submitted reporting documents to the Fund for Capital Repair of Apartment Buildings, containing the deliberately inflated cost of elevator equipment, as well as repair work. Thus, the Irkutsk region suffered more than 185 million rubles of damage, the investigators concluded.

They established that his accomplice was the director of OOO Zvezda, Oleg Khamulyak. He was charged with fraud. According to law enforcement officers, he, together with other persons, provided the Ministry for the Regulation of the Contract System in the Procurement of the Irkutsk Region with deliberately forged documents for applications for participation in the preliminary selection of contractors for the repair and replacement of elevator equipment, repair of elevator shafts.