Indigenous congresswoman Silvia Waiãpi claims to have been “publicly attacked” by Dorinaldo Malafaia during a session in the Chamber

the indigenous deputy Silvia Waiãpi (PL-AP) accused his fellow deputy Dorinaldo Malafaia (PDT-AP) of having been racist during a session held on Tuesday (April 11, 2023) of the Commission on the Amazon and Original and Traditional Peoples, with the presence of the Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara. At the time, the congresswoman was accused of having made a transphobic speech.

In a note, Waiãpi claims to have been “publicly attacked” by Malafaia, who, according to her, called the deputy “indigenous embezzlement”. The congresswoman defends herself in the note for being forced to accept “a man who declares himself a woman”, while having his indigenous identity questioned.

“On hearing the deputy’s racist, sexist, misogynistic and violent speeches towards me –which it should be noted, there was no comment about the blatant racism committed– I questioned him, in a comparison, that we are obliged to accept a man who declares herself a woman and an indigenous woman is not accepted?”declared the deputy.

According to the deputy, Malafaia’s speech is not only “racist”but also “macho and misogynist”. In the text, Waiãpi also says that Minister Sonia Guajajara and the President of the Commission, Celia Xakriabá (PSOL-MG) –both indigenous women–, did not “anything” in front of the deputy’s speech.

O Power360 sought out deputy Dorinaldo Malafaia, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open.

UNDERSTAND

Waiãpi’s speech was in response to deputy Dorinaldo Malafaia. He stated that indigenous culture goes through a “embezzlement”, as there are people who claim to be representatives of the original peoples, but, in practice, they do not play this role.

Waiãpi countered by saying that he does not need the deputy’s endorsement about his ethnicity and compared the situation with that of transgender women. “You want me to accept someone who declares herself a woman, without being a woman, biologically a man, and I am obliged to accept it. But they don’t want to accept me”, said the congresswoman.

The chairman of the committee, deputy Celia Xakriabá (PSOL-MG), interrupted the colleague, accusing her of the crime of transphobia.

Here is the full text of the note released by Congresswoman Silvia Waiãpi on April 12, 2023:

“I was publicly attacked by Federal Deputy Dorinaldo Malafaia, from my state Amapá, and embarrassed by an accusation of ‘swindling of indigenous ethnicity’, in front of a self-declared indigenous woman, Minister of Indigenous Peoples Sônia Guajajara, in the Commission of Indigenous Peoples chaired by a self-declared indigenous Célia Xacriabá, who did nothing in the face of the congressman’s racist speech, even though they were aware of ILO Convention 169.

“On hearing the deputy’s racist, sexist, misogynistic and violent speeches towards me –which it should be noted, there was no comment about the blatant racism committed– I questioned him, in a comparison, that we are obliged to accept a man who Do you declare yourself a woman and an indigenous woman is not accepted? They don’t accept in parliament a woman from the North, daughter of Waiãpi, who is invested in an elective mandate by the people, why? The fight against non-acceptance should not be selective by these authorities and the entire content of what happened should be disclosed. Strategic image cutting is not about providing information or justice, because half truths are whole lies.

“A minister who makes up an Interministerial Group, established through article 3 of DECREE No. 11,485, OF APRIL 6, 2023, which established an Interministerial Working Group with the purpose of preparing the proposal for the National Policy to Combat Political Violence against the Women, seeing before them political violence against an indigenous woman, did nothing, corroborating the aforementioned attack.

“Deputy Dorinaldo Malafaia’s speech is not only racist, but also sexist and misogynist, in a clear political violence against a woman, with the consent of female authorities, present there. That indeed is appalling! That, yes, is criminal! It’s inhumane! May this type of attack, which I received at the Committee on Indigenous Peoples in the presence of authorities and women parliamentarians, not echo in this parliament and in this nation!

“I am a woman, Waiãpi indigenous, military, physiotherapist, mother and federal deputy elected by Amapá, with great pride and much love”.