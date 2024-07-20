Chihuahua— So far, the administration of the State Congress does not plan to give end-of-Legislature bonuses to the deputies, reported the head of the Administrative Secretariat, Ottofriderch Rodríguez.

However, he explained that on average, each deputy will receive an approximate amount of 576 thousand pesos, with variations depending on the length of the licenses they have requested to leave office, or if they entered as substitutes, among others, corresponding to their personal savings.

He explained that each deputy saves 16 thousand pesos each month, of which the legislator contributes 8 thousand and the other 8 thousand are contributed by Congress as a benefit.

Meanwhile, the deputies of the Second Legislature of Mexico City, mostly from Morena, will receive a bonus of 2.5 million pesos each, due to the end of the Legislature, resources whose institutional origin is not clear.

The event generated diverse reactions in public opinion, since the Congress of Mexico City is pointed out by civil society organizations as one of the most backward in the country, while the Congress of Chihuahua is fourth in productivity.

The 67th Legislature of the State Congress will end its functions on August 31 and the 33 deputies elected in June will be sworn in on September 1, as mandated by the Constitution.

