The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, called a special session for Saturday to discuss the changes in the income tax. The call was promoted by the ruling party and part of the opposition.

The decision was made at the request of the Frente de Todos bloc and the opposition blocs (without Juntos por el Cambio), with the aim of meeting and giving the project a half sanction. so that it can arrive next week to the Senate.

The measure is also sanitary, because the PCRs on legislators last 72 hours, so those who swabbed on Monday, will have to do it again. And on Thursday afternoon the Energy Commission meets with the Biofuel chambers.

According to the Congressional Budget Office (OPC), the fiscal impact of the official Profits project represents a reduction in tax revenues of $ 47,569 million this year. It is almost 7% of the collection of last February. Thus, on average, the changes will generate an extra income of $ 36,400 per year to workers and retirees who pay Earnings.

News in development.

JPE