Opposition reports difficulty in accessing Esplanada and criticizes government threats to block amendments

The federal deputies who signed the impeachment request against the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) state that the relationship with Planalto has deteriorated and they fear that, in retaliation, Congress's amendments are blocked.

The government has R$20.5 billion to be distributed until June 30th. This is the deadline for voluntary transfers to be made by the Executive before the Electoral Law is sealed.

This is because there will be municipal elections on October 6th. After that, the rite of execution of amendments and other discretionary expenses can only be resumed after October 27th, when there may be a 2nd round.

Therefore, the congressmen's plan is to receive the funds and send them to their electoral strongholds before the election. The problem is that it is up to the Government to decide how, when and to whom these resources will be allocated.

O Power360 found that the deputies' offices await the release of amendments with apprehension. This is because congressmen depend on the release of these resources to fulfill their membership and support agreements for the municipal elections, signed during the Casa Baixa recess that extended beyond Holy Week.

The deputy Rodolfo Nogueira (PL-MS), which is one of the signatories of the impeachment request, states that deputies have the right to represent their voters and express their political convictions without being the target of retaliation from the Executive.

He states that the distribution of resources can indeed be used to harm opponents. Therefore, Nogueira says that blocking the amendments is a way of silencing the opposition and attacking the separation of Powers. “After all, the amendments are transformed into benefits for citizens. If the government blocks the amendments, the people who lose out are the people”it says.

Congressmen also claim that they have had difficulties accessing the Esplanada dos Ministérios and the Planalto.

To the Power360, a Podemos deputy, signatory of the impeachment request, said he was contacted by the government after the document was filed. The message, received in the office, demanded alignment and loyalty from the bench.

IMPEACHMENT REQUEST

On February 22, the request was filed with the Chamber of Deputies impeachment against Lula, with the signature of 139 deputies.

According to congressmen, Lula committed a crime of responsibility by to compare Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip with the extermination of Jews carried out by Nazi Germany in the Second World War – which became known as the Holocaust.

The list of signatories to the request included parties with ministries and congressmen seen as allies from the government. In response, the Government leader in the Chamber, José Guimarães (PT-CE), said he would to send a list to Planalto with the names of congressmen from government base parties who signed the request. The idea was that “if you took action” to deal with the alleged betrayal.