The initial idea was to vote on the project on October 24th after the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, returned from a trip abroad

The project on the taxation of offshore companies and so-called super-rich funds (PL 4,173/2023) can be voted on in the Chamber next Tuesday (October 17, 2023). The date was discussed in a meeting of party leaders with the interim president of the House, deputy Marcos Pereira (Republicanos-SP).

If confirmed, the vote must be conducted by Marcos Pereira and will be held before the return of the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). He traveled on Monday (Oct 9) for a tour by India and China accompanied by deputies. The initial idea was to vote on the project on October 24, after Lira returned from her trip.

O Power360 found that PL and Novo did not want to bring forward the vote and should obstruct the analysis of the text. Last week, the vote was postponed after congressmen defended more time to analyze the deputy’s report Pedro Paulo (PSD-RJ).

The text has been discussed among leaders and members of the government’s economic team since the beginning of October. Pedro Paulo must, however, still make specific adjustments to his opinion.

The project determines the taxation of financial investments abroad (offshores) by 15% to 22.5%. The rapporteur also included in his opinion the taxation of exclusive funds in the country (onshore). He proposed reducing the taxation of these so-called super-rich funds from 10% to 6%.

The taxation of offshores It was initially sent by the government as a provisional measure, which lost its validity in August. The topic was included in another MP’s report, that of the minimum wage adjustment, but was rejected from the text.

Therefore, the Executive resent the proposal as a bill with constitutional urgency and also issued a new measure on the taxation of exclusive funds (MP 1,184 of 2023).

The 2 subjects were unified in Pedro Paulo’s report, which would initially also include changes to the JCP (interest on equity), but this section was excluded.

The government estimates that it will raise R$7.05 billion in 2024 from taxation of offshores. It also expects to raise R$6.75 billion in 2025 and R$7.13 billion in 2026.

Read too: