The action was sent to the MPSP on Thursday (June 29) after Tarcísio de Freitas published the sanctioned legislation

the federal deputy Luciene Cavalcante (Psol-SP) and state deputy Carlos Giannazi (Psol-SP) forwarded this Thursday (June 29, 2023) an action to the MPSP (Public Ministry of the State of São Paulo) calling for the suspension of the law honoring Colonel Erasmo Dias, exponent of the military dictatorship. Here’s the full (212 KB).

In the document, the deputies state that the publication with the enactment of Law nº 17,700 in the Official Gazette of São Paulo by the governor of the State, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), “attacks human rights”.

The law determines that a junction located in the region of Paraguaçu Paulista will be called “Deputado Erasmo Dias”. The retired army colonel was born in the city.

The deputies point out that the colonel is “a former parliamentarian and former police officer known (and recognized) as active in the “hard line” of the military regime that tortured, killed, exiled and persecuted thousands of people in Brazil, in addition to having installed authoritarianism and the end of the State democratic rule of law in the country”.

In addition to being a retired army artillery colonel, Erasmo was deputy and secretary of Public Security for the State of São Paulo. Luciene Cavalcante and Carlos Giannazi ask the MPSP to take measures regarding the publication of the law in honor of Colonel Erasmo Dias, so that it is declared unconstitutional.

“Someone, recognized and exalted as a participant in a dictatorial regime that tortured, killed, exiled and persecuted thousands of people in Brazil, installed authoritarianism and put an end to the Democratic State of Law in the country, could have done anything but provided relevant services to the homelandhighlighted the text of the action.

“DEPOSITION JOÃO GOULART”

Deputies claim that the colonel in 1962 was part of a “movement to depose President João Goulart” and that, as Secretary of Security, “commanded the occupation of the campus of the Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo”.

At the time, the colonel was complying with a decree by the then President of the Republic, Ernesto Geisel, which prohibited student concentration anywhere, including on university campuses.

“Around 2,000 students gathered on the public road, in front of the PUC theater, and the crowd was violently broken up by about 3,000 police. Some demonstrators fled, others took refuge inside the institution, and approximately 1,500 students were screened by the police.”informed the text.

The deputies highlighted that, in this action at PUC in São Paulo, “854 people were transferred to the Tobias de Aguiar Battalion barracks, where they went through the registration and qualification process. Later, 92 students were taken to the DEOPS, 42 of which were covered by the National Security Law, accused of ‘inciting the subversion of order’”.