Congressmen present proposals to change the effects of a recent Supreme Court decision on “res judicata”

Deputies want to review the result of a judgment of the stf (Federal Supreme Court) on final decisions in tax cases. ANDn February 8, the Supreme Court established that the so-called “res judicata” –when there is no further appeal– involving taxes collected on a continuous basis is annulled when the Court defines in new judgments that the tax is valid.

The judgment analyzed the case of the collection of CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Income), but the thesis will apply to all taxes. In practice, court decisions that freed taxpayers and companies from paying the contribution will be annulled.

The vote was unanimous among ministers on this definition. But, in addition, the Supreme Court also defined by a simple majority -in a score of 6 to 5- that the breach of the “res judicata” should be automatic, from the date on which the Court judges for the constitutionality of the tax.

With this, the Federal Revenue Service and the Treasury are authorized to collect the contribution from companies that failed to collect the tax in the last 16 years. This is because in 2007 the STF had already established the constitutionality of the CSLL (ADI 15, from 1989). The same topic had already been discussed by the Court in 1992, in the same sense (RE 146733).

Survey of Power360 shows that there are at least 7 bills presented in the Chamber of Deputies related to the decision of the STF and a PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) in the signature collection phase.

In general, the proposals are against the retroactivity of tax collection. In the justifications, deputies criticize the legal uncertainty and the lack of predictability brought about by the Supreme Court’s decision.

One of the proposals seeking support from deputies is the deputy’s PEC Fabio Garcia (Brazil-MT Union). The text is broader and determines the need for a qualified quorum of 2/3 of the members of superior courts in discussions that already have jurisprudence signed by the STF and by the STJ (Superior Court of Justice).

“The problem is the precedent. It is much broader than simply talking about companies that have stopped collecting social contributions and are therefore vulnerable. This decision on the subject of social contribution can come in other tax matters, it can come in other spheres as well, labor, civil, therefore, the problem is the precedent”, said Garcia to the Power360.

The deputy had already reached 79 signatures until the afternoon of Friday (17.Mar). To be filed and start processing, the PEC needs 171 supporters (1/3 of the total number of deputies).

Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the STF, contested the argument about legal uncertainty in a public event, 1 month after the trial. “In Brazil, as you know, even the past is uncertain. Recently, they were trying to unearth a cause that had already been defined in 89, in 92 and in 2007. Now, they discovered a cause from a legal laboratory and were bringing a dead body back to life”said the minister, referring to the cause.

Proposals in the Chamber

One of the first to present proposals on the subject was deputy Pedro Paulo (PSD-RJ). “We need to safeguard the trust and predictability of legal proceedings on taxes”, he stated in his profile on twitter.

All projects await the dispatch of the President of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). With the installation of standing committees on wednesday (15.mar), Lira will now be able to distribute the texts for analysis by the collegiate.

Read the list of projects on the subject: