“In consultation with the Federal Budget Panel, it is observed that Action 3113 – Acquisition of Aircraft, of Program 0632 – Refurbishment and adaptation of the FAB, had a budget allocation of only R$ 23 million in 2023, already fully paid by the Ministry of Defense , demonstrating the total lack of resources to purchase a new presidential aircraft”continues the congressman.

Jordy finalizes his request by claiming that the Minister of Finance will need to explain “what new cuts will be necessary to accommodate the acquisition of said new presidential aircraft”.

O Power360 found that Planalto is facing difficulties in continuing negotiations for a new aerolula. Planalto came to the conclusion that this is not the ideal time. There is talk of cost control and the equipment would be seen as a waste of money.

Lula and First Lady Janja Lula da Silva actually want a new plane. The president says that one of his priorities is to reinsert Brazil into the international scene. The problem is that the current aircraft does not make long trips. For the G20 meeting in New Delhi, India, for example, two stops were necessary.

LULA WILL COMPLETE 2 MONTHS OUTSIDE BRAZIL

Upon returning from the United States next week, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will complete 56 days outside Brazil. That’s almost 2 of the 9 months in office. With this, vice-president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) will have the same number of days in command of the country as interim president.

On Friday (September 15), Lula went to Cuba, where he participated in the G77 Summit. On Saturday (September 16), the president went to New York to participate in the 78th General Assembly of the United Nations. It arrives in Brazil on Friday (September 22).

Lula has already made 15 international trips since the PT member took office. On all trips abroad, First Lady Janja Lula da Silva accompanied the Chief Executive.