In Mexico, attention is being paid to space and deputies have taken steps to legislate on the Moon and other celestial bodies. Recently, the Chamber of Deputies approved a constitutional reform related to the space to address the lag in this area. Articles 28 and 73 have been modified to consider the spacethe Moon and other celestial bodies as “priority development areas”. This measure grants the State control over these areas with the aim of protecting the security and sovereignty of the country, as well as boosting economic development and national skills.

The statement on the approval of the reform indicates that its objective is to establish a legislative base to develop space activities related to the industry, as well as to promote progress in areas such as energy, telecommunications, health, agriculture, the environment , urban development, climate change, natural disasters and other fields.

In particular, it is sought that the activities in outer space, that is, the zone of the outer space where artificial satellites orbit around the Earth, are considered as priority and are subject to the regulation of the Union Congress.

The changes in the constitutional reform are applied first to article 28 of the Political Constitution, in its fourth paragraph, which refers to monopolies. The amendment allows state activities in outer space not to be considered a monopoly, since it is a “strategic area.” Other areas considered “strategic” are satellite communications and railways.

The objective of establishing strategic areas is to protect the security and sovereignty of the country, as established in the Constitution.

Another of the amended articles is 73, and the new text includes section X that refers to “activities in outer space”, authorizing the Congress to legislate about it. According to the statement, this reform will allow space technology to be used to help solve social problems.

Once approved by the Chamber of Deputiesthe document must also be approved by the Chamber of Senators. Although there is a possibility that the text will be modified, it is unlikely since it was approved by the lower house with 462 votes in favor and none against, which indicates strong support for the project.

