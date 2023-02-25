Lula is against; president says that responsible bodies are investigating and that commission would create “tremendous confusion”

the federal deputy Andre Fernandes (PL-CE) said on Friday (24.Feb.2023) that it has enough signatures to install a CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) to investigate the acts of the 8th of January. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) is against the creation of the commission.

In a video posted on his profile on InstagramFernandes cited an article by the National Congress that guarantees the automatic formation of CPMIs required by ⅓ of the Chamber and ⅓ of the Senate.

“We have already surpassed that number of signatures. But the mission, gentlemen, has just begun. We will not allow the Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry to be used for politicking”, said the congressman.

“A lot of strange things happened on January 8, 2023. And the people want transparency, they want the truth. There are probably still a lot of criminals on the loose, but there are certainly a lot of innocent people in jail.”, he completed.

In post on twitterfederal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) celebrated: “Congratulations, Brazilian people! This victory is yours. There will be a lot of bearded people who won’t sleep tonight”.

Shortly afterwards, Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) stated on his Twitter profile that the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSB-MG), “should create the commission in the next session of Congress, next week”.

CPMIs are considered tools of minority groups in Congress. In the Senate, the regiment orders the president to read every request for the creation of these commissions that has at least 27 signatures, deadline and object determined.

In practice, the decision on the timing of a parliamentary committee is political. The Senate bylaws do not stipulate a deadline for the installation of the collegiate.

Even if the president reads the request in plenary – a gesture that officially starts the process – leaders of party blocs can make the opening of the commission unfeasible by simply not nominating members to compose it.

WHAT SAYS LULA

The president said he was against the installation of a parliamentary commission to determine who financed and participated in the extremist acts of January 8th. “We have instruments to monitor what happened in this country. A commission of inquiry may not help and may create tremendous confusion. We don’t need it right now.”said 10 days after the attacks in an interview with GloboNews.

Lula emphasized that the decision rests with Congress, but said that he would advise deputies and senators not to install the CPMI. In the president’s assessment, everything that can be investigated is already being done by the competent bodies.

Invasion of the Three Powers



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 8.jan.2023 Extremists began invading the headquarters of the Three Powers through the National Congress building

At around 3 pm on January 8, 2023, right-wing extremists invaded the National Congress after breaking through the protective barriers placed by the security forces of the Federal District and the National Force. There, invaded the Green Hall of the Chamber of Deputies, an area that gives access to the plenary of the House. Voting equipment in the plenary was vandalized. Extremists also used the Senate’s “slide” mat.

Then, the extremists went to the Planalto Palace and destroyed several rooms in the seat of the Executive Branch. Finally, they invaded the STF (Federal Supreme Court). They broke windows on the facade and reached the plenary of the Court, where they pulled chairs from the floor and the Coat of Arms of the Republic – which was attached to the wall of the plenary. The radicals also graffitied the statue “A Justiça”, made by Alfredo Ceschiatti in 1961, and the door of Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ office.

The acts were carried out by people, most of them wearing T-shirts from the Brazilian soccer team, clothes in the colors of the Brazilian flag and, sometimes, with the flag itself on their backs. They called themselves patriots and advocated military intervention (in practice, a coup d’état) to overthrow the Lula government.

before the invasion

Since the result of the presidential elections, right-wing extremists have camped in front of barracks in different Brazilian states. They also held protests on federal highways and, after Lula’s diplomacy, promoted violent acts in the center of Brasília. In addition, the police found explosive materials in 2 locations in the federal capital.

The organization of the movement had been previously monitored by the federal government, which had determined the use of the National Force in the region. On Sunday morning (January 8), 3 buses of security agents were deployed on the Esplanade. But they were not enough to contain the invasion of the radicals in the seat of the Legislative.

During the weekend, dozens of buses and hundreds of cars and people arrived in the federal capital for the demonstration. Initially, the group concentrated on the headquarters of the Army Headquarters, 7.9 km from Praça dos Três Poderes.

Afterwards, the radicals walked down the Monumental Axis to the Esplanada dos Ministérios, escorted by the Military Police of the Federal District.

Access from the avenues was blocked for vehicles. But there was no impediment for those walking past.

On Sunday (January 8), police officers searched pedestrians who wanted to go to the Esplanada. Each access point had a pair of military police officers to search bags and backpacks. The focus was on identifying sharp objects, such as glass and knives.