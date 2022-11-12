Deputies of the majority bloc, made up of Morena, PVEM and PT, they refused to replace the 4 thousand 475 million pesos that were cut from the INE budget.

without further discussion, they did not accept the reservation presented by the coordinator of the Citizen Movement, Jorge Álvarez Máynez, for which reason its debate was prevented and the proposal was rejected.

“The cut is not justifiable, when only in the last losses reported by Pemex were in 3 months for 52 billion pesos, in 3 months they lost what they want to save with the INE in 13 years.

“It is not justifiable when the latest losses reported by the CFE, also quarterly, are 50 billion pesos. When the constant increases in the Sedena budget have today the Sedena with 6 times more budget than the INE. It cannot be that this was the promise of the transition,” said the MC coordinator.

He noted that amid cuts to the INE, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador disqualified José Woldenberg, the first president of the former IFE.

He recalled that Woldenberg was appointed on October 31, 1996 in the Chamber of Deputies, product of the consensus of the parliamentary groups.

He showed a cover of REFORMA, where he realizes the agreement in the appointment of Woldenberg and the recognition that Andrés Manuel López Obrador made, when he was president of the PRD.

“That day, the statements of the then national leader of the PRD Andrés Manuel López Obrador stand out. He says: ‘As the IFE was integrated, its independence and impartiality are guaranteed,'” he recalled.

ACCUSE BROTHERHOOD

After opposition deputies continued with the call to march on Sunday in defense of the INE, Morena’s deputy, Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, disqualified the group close to Woldenberg and accused them of being a “brotherhood.”

“The ‘Woldies’ are a brotherhood that for 20 years have controlled the INE, they believe they possess the truth in electoral matters, in matters of democracy, but in reality they are only a group that intends to preserve that power.”

“It is not for free that Woldenberg is going to give the speech of the march this Sunday, it is not for democracy, it is not for the INEis to defend that brotherhood, his group of friends,” he said.