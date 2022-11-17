Deputies from different parties asked the Attorney General of the State of Morelos, Uriel Carmonathat he resign to face the accusation made against him by the Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaumabout how he allegedly tried to cover up the femicide by Ariadna Fernanda.

In an appearance that lasted for almost six hours, the legislators indicated that their resignation will allow the Fiscal is defended without compromising the credibility of the institution it leads.

“I ask you, Mr. Attorney General, if you would be willing to resign from office in the event that it is discovered that, indeed, there is a cover-up on your part and if the results of the autopsy performed on the Morelos State Prosecutor’s Office are not true, were there omissions or errors in the result?”, raised Julio César Solís Serrano, from Movimiento Ciudadano.

Morenista Arturo Pérez Flores recalled that on November 9 he issued an appeal to the Fiscal to get him to step down and give way to an investigation.

“I considered it pertinent because society needs elements to trust its public servants again, consequently, your momentary removal from office would mean that you would be in the best position for the truth to come to light, for everything to be clarified,” emphasized.

carmona appeared together with Samuel Sotelo, Secretary of the State Government and José Antonio Ortiz, State Commissioner for Public Security, who were summoned to report on the case of Ariadna Fernanda, whose body was found on October 31 on the side of the La Pera-Cuautla, in Tepoztlán, after being murdered in Mexico City.

The PRI member Eliasib Polanco considered that the three officials should actually resign, since they have demonstrated their inability to contain the wave of femicide which is registered in Moreloswhich ranks second in incidence nationwide.

“I tell you with great respect, knowing them, and knowing that the three are humble, reflect on the relevance of continuing the three with their positions, not because of a capacity issue, I insist, but because of a result issue,” he said.

carmona assured that he is not going to resign because the accusation that he covered up for Rautel for ensuring that ariadna fernanda had died of bronchial aspiration due to alcoholic congestion is unfounded.

“I am going to say no, that I am not going to resign, but I am going to tell you why: because the consequence of an unfounded accusation is not to resign, it is that they prove it to one, in a Public Ministry and in a court criminal and the consequence is not that one leaves office, it is that one goes to jail,” he said.

The Morenista deputy, Paola Cruz, vice coordinator of her Parliamentary Group in Congress, questioned why carmonaafter the discovery of the body, ruled out that it was a femicide.