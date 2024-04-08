Over the weekend, federal deputies Olegaria Carrazco, Ana Elizabeth Ayala and Merary Villegas requested the license of the Congress of the Union to separate from office, with the purpose of beginning his proselytizing work with a view to his re-election.

But it was not a voluntary separation. And from the Morena leadership they received the order to leave office and start campaigning in the territory that corresponds to them. It is believed that there was an ultimatum and warning for the legislators: either they began to carry out campaign work in favor of Brunette or their candidacies were withdrawn. Thus, the announcement of his separation from the deputation occurred in a matter of a few hours.

THE DETAILS of the visit that the Morena standard bearer will make to the Presidency of the Republic, Claudia Sheinbaum, to Culiacán is maintained with a lot of discretion on the part of the organizing committees. Until last night, for example, the place where the flag bearer of Brunette He will hold his meeting with militants and sympathizers. Some voices said that it would be in Las Riberas park where the militancy gathered yesterday to follow the first candidate debate, but nothing has been defined yet.

The INTENTION announced by the defense committee of University Autonomy to demonstrate today in Mazatlan during the visit that the president of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, will go to that port to see the solar eclipse, raised the alert of the three levels of government. From the State Congress, the president of Jucopo, Feliciano Castro Meléndrez, condemned the threat of university students dissatisfied with the six lawsuits being brought against university officials.

He said that the measure is the result of the desperation of the suspended rector, Jesús Madueña, to impose political interests. The representative of Morena in Sinaloa, Jesús Guerrero Verdugo, for his part, warned that the political interest of university students is evident. The truth is that it remains to be seen if the defense committee of University Autonomy gives in to pressure.

In Culiacán there is enthusiasm to see the total eclipse of the Sun today, which has only been clouded by the cutting of the drinking water supply for the southern area of ​​Culiacán. The Japac, directed by Rodolfo Alfonso Zazueta Tapia, announced that the measure will affect 180 settlements in the urban and rural areas in the time it takes to maintain one of the main lines. It must be said in defense that the agency has been recommending users in the area for three days to take precautions to reduce the inconvenience that the water outage could cause.

Even so, some inhabitants of the southern area of ​​Culiacán say they are concerned about the constant cuts in supply caused by leaks and construction works. Japac.

The secretary of Public Security in Sinaloa, Gerardo Mérida Sánchez, yesterday gave the good news that the 8 'lifted' of the 66 who were deprived of their freedom by criminal gangs, have already been released. But there is a history of the impunity with which these groups can act in the capital of Sinaloa.

We recommend you read: