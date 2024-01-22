PP deputy leader in the Chamber states that the veto must be overturned; PL leader in the House says he believes the government will reward the cut

Federal deputies reacted to the president’s veto Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) of R$5.6 billion in committee amendments – those that are not mandatory and directed by the permanent committees of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. The cut occurred when the LOA (Annual Budget Law) project was sanctioned on Monday (22 January 2024).

To the Power360the deputy leader of the PP in the Chamber, José Nelto, said that the veto must be overturned. He stated that the National Congress will “show your independence again”as he did in other vetoes by the president, as in the case of the time frame for indigenous lands.

“This year is an election year, so all congressmen are being pressured to release funds to Brazilian municipalities. I feel that the debate will be between all parties, I believe that Congress will overturn this veto, because in an election year the deputy makes his base”he stated.

Nelto said that more debates were needed between the Executive and the Legislative: “The economic and political team should discuss with the National Congress, as politically this arm wrestling is not good for Brazil nor for the President of the Republic to have his vetoes overturned on a daily basis. There is a lack of political articulation with the National Congress”he stated.

The leader of the PL in the Chamber, deputy Altineu Cortes, stated that he still believes in a way out. He said he hopes the government fulfills its promise to compensate for the cut in funding for the amendments in some way.

“As stated to the rapporteur [deputado Luiz Carlos Motta], the government said it will present a way to restore it. The Budget was approved in an agreement that involved several parties, and I do not believe that the government will dishonor the commitment now”he said.

The deputy, however, said that if the government does not honor the commitment made, Congress will, in fact, override the president's veto.

“I received a call from deputy Luiz Carlos Motta and he said that the government warned that the cut was due to a drop in revenue, but it will be corrected somehow. I trust that”declared Cortes.

The PSB leader, Gervasio Maia, said he will meet with the bench to define a position on Tuesday (23 January). The PSDB leader in Casa Baixa, Adolfo Vianastated that he will also speak on the same date.

O Power360 contacted all party leaders in the Chamber to discuss the issue, but did not receive any response from the others until the publication of this report. The space remains open.