Psol activists and congressmen gathered in the Câmara Verde Hall; Bernadette Pacific was murdered on August 17

Deputies and activists held this Wednesday (23.Aug.2023) a protest against the impunity of the murderer of the quilombola leader Bernadette Pacific, known as Mãe Bernadete. The act was held in the Green Hall of the Chamber of Deputies and had the participation of deputies Tarcisio Motta (Psol-RJ), Chico Alencar (Psol-RJ), Erika Hilton (Psol-SP) and Talíria Petrone (Psol-RJ). Protesters held flowers and signs with the phrase “Margarida, Marielle, Bernadette: no to impunity”, also referring to the murders of councilor Marielle Franco (Psol-RJ), in 2018, and of farmer and unionist Margarida Alves, in 1983. Bernadette was murdered on August 17, in Bahia. She was leader of Quilombo Pitanga dos Palmares. She was secretary for the Promotion of Racial Equality in the city of Simões Filho in Bahia, from 2009 to 2016. On the day of the murder, criminals invaded the community’s yard, took hostages and shot the quilombola leader to death.

See photos of the act in honor of Mother Bernadette:

