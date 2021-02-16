The femicide of Micaela García in 2017 -the young woman who was raped and murdered in Gualeguay- resulted in the “Micaela Law” sanctioned a year later, mandatory training in gender throughout the national state. Now, a group of deputies from Together for Change is promoting the “Alejo law”, by Alejo Oroño, the 22-year-old who died after being stabbed in the chest by his partner Nadia Navarro (24), both parents of an 18 month old baby.

The “Alejo Law” (strictly speaking, a project) seeks to expand the scope of the “Micaela Law”, so that all State personnel receive training on violence “From the perspective of gender diversity and not only of women”, according to its promoters.

“Alejo, as a man, was ashamed to report her (his partner) and when he tried to do so they did not take the complaint,” they point out in the project, which in addition to the mandatory training, establishes a free assistance line and specialized police stations capable of address “the different forms of violence from the perspective of different genders and sexual diversity.” It also classifies false reports of gender violence, and the impediment of contact with children as psychological violence.

“An issue that is clearly a social taboo and a phenomenon different from that of gender violence and should be legislated as such, because its nature, causes and consequences would be different, as well as the spaces and forms in which it manifests ”, indicates the initiative that was presented with the signatures of the legislators from JxC, Gisella Scaglia, Gabriela Lena, Alicia Terada, Estela Regidor, Lidia Ascarate, Sebastián García De Luca, Marcelo Orrego, Domingo Amaya, Francisco Sánchez, Juan Aicega, Gustavo Hein, David Schlereth, Hernán Berisso, and Gerardo Cipolini.

But the matter has a special seasoning: the author of the project and main signatory is the deputy for San Juan, Eduardo Cáceres, which a couple of months ago was denounced for gender violence by his former partner, the PRO leader Gimena Martinazzo, who is also the one who followed him on the list. Martinazzo categorically rejected the suspicions that he would seek to keep the Cáceres bank, in the event of his resignation due to the complaint. Cáceres requested a license in December to face the case “without jurisdiction” in the Justice, but he has already rejoined the Chamber. Martinazzo showed photos on social networks with injuries to the body and face, but Cáceres, who rejects the complaint, said that the woman had cosmetic treatment on her face, hence the injuries. She insists that there was violence and the deputy’s alleged impunity.

The high number of signatures in the project was read as support for Cáceres on the bench.

As for the project, it focuses the defenselessness of men in the face of violent women. He does so by citing a report from the Office of Domestic Violence (OVD) according to which “men have greater problems when asking for help because of the stigma that relates the male to the stronger sex “. From the data collected by that body, dependent on the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, 23% of the people reported in 2019 were women, depending on the project. And partner violence (spouses, partners, girlfriends and ex-partners) is the main cause of complaint among those over 18 years of age.

The “Alejo law” project cites another study entitled “Partner Abuse State of Knowledge Project”, published by the Domestic Violence Research Group according to which “there is parity in rates for men and women both as an active agent and as a passive agent. of abuse and it is recommended to recognize male victims ”.

The initiative highlights that “Today many men suffer from social and media violence” and he cites the case of Agustín Muñoz, the 18-year-old boy from Bariloche who committed suicide at the end of 2018 after being falsely reported for sexual abuse.

The main points of the “Alejo law” project

1. The project broadens the scope of the “Micaela Law”, so that all State personnel receive training on violence from the perspective of gender diversity and not only of women.

2. Public policies are developed in education, justice, security and work, among other organizations, and dissemination campaigns.

3. Create a toll-free helpline.

4. Specialized police stations capable of dealing with different forms of violence from the perspective of different genders, guaranteeing equal capacity in care and respecting that provided by Decree 721/2020 for trans, transvestite and transgender people.

5. Addresses minimum rights and guarantees in judicial and administrative procedures, and creates an observatory to analyze cases.

6. False complaints and the impediment of contact with children are classified as psychological violence.

7. Establishes informational and educational mechanisms in training to publicize the legal consequences of making false reports and publishing and sharing escraches on social networks.