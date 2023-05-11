On the eve of presenting the fiscal framework report to the Chamber – the new rule for controlling public accounts -, deputy Cláudio Cajado (PP-BA) has been pressured by parliamentarians to toughen the text drawn up by the Ministry of Finance. They ask that it include sanctions and triggers to cut expenses in case of non-compliance with the target. The presentation of the text, considered for this Thursday, 11, should be for next week.

In recent days, Cajado met with representatives of nine party benches, which account for 403 deputies. With the exception of the PT, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and the PSB, the rapporteur says he has heard requests for the text to include more spending control measures if the government does not reach the targets for public accounts.

Among the measures proposed by parliamentarians in case of overruns in expenses, is the ban on giving increases above inflation to civil servants, opening new public tenders and offering tax benefits.

According to the Treasury’s proposal, if the government fails to comply with the fiscal target, instead of expenses being able to grow by 70% of the variation in revenue, they could increase by 50%. For deputies, this trigger is insufficient. This is because the economic team’s text does not discriminate which measures the government has to take to contain spending. The call is for tougher and clearer sanctions.

Another demand is that, in the execution of the Budget, the government makes it clear that it will reach the objective through contingencies (blocks) of expenses. According to the text of the Treasury, however, the contingencies are no longer mandatory.

A draft version circulated among government officials over the weekend. For her, there is a clue that Cajado should also change the list of 13 exceptions to the cost control rule of the framework. In a meeting yesterday, PSB parliamentarians indicated their interest in including the FNDCT, a fund controlled by the Ministry of Science and Technology, on the list of exceptions, but did not receive a positive signal from Cajado.

At lunch with the Parliamentary Entrepreneurship Front, Cajado heard concerns from deputies about the government’s desire to collect more and little stimulus to cut spending. “I see absolutely no movement to dry, cut”, said deputy Adriana Ventura (Novo-SP).

The PT is still trying to influence the rapporteur. “I have been asking Cajado not to make the text more rigid than it already is, but he avoids answering, saying that the text is not ready”, said the leader, Zeca Dirceu (PT-PR).

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.