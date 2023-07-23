Congressmen claim that the “measure exceeds regulatory power” and “violates” the Disarmament Statute

Group of federal deputies opposing the President of the Republic, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), filed this Saturday (July 22, 2023) a PDL (Legislative Decree Project) to overturn the current management’s gun decree, which changes the rules instituted by the government Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Here’s the full (219 KB).

In all, 53 congressmen signed the project presented by the Delegate Paulo Bilynskyj (PL-SP). The text calls for suspension of the decree published by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security on Friday (21.Jul). “Such a measure exceeds the regulatory power, since it violates […] the Disarmament Statute”they claim.

“The transfer of registration of firearms for restricted use to the Federal Police, as proposed in the presidential decree, raises concerns regarding compliance with current legislation”declared the deputies.

In justifying the project, the group says that the new weapons decree by the Lula government “viola” 2 articles of the Disarmament Statute (law 10,826 of 2003).

Here’s what determines the snippets:

article 3 – “It is mandatory to register a firearm with the competent body”;

– “It is mandatory to register a firearm with the competent body”; single paragraph – “Firearms for restricted use will be registered with the Army Command, in accordance with the regulations of this Law”.

According to congressmen, these articles establish “clearly the competence of the Army Command to carry out the registration of these weapons, making the measure a potential violation of the law”.

Here is the list of the 53 signatories: