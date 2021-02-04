A delegation of deputies from Together for Change is in Formosa to collect testimonies about experiences in the isolation centers as a result of the complaints of human rights violations against the provincial government of Gildo Insfrán.

The delegation is made up of the PRO deputy and president of the Freedom of Expression commission, Waldo wolff; the radical and vice president of the Human Rights commission, Sebastian Salvador and the legislator of the Civic Coalition, Monica Frade.

The first testimony they obtained was that of Monica Rasino, a woman who was arrested along with her three children by the police for being alleged close contacts of a positive case of coronavirus.

In the video, shared on Waldo Wolff’s Twitter, the mother said that “the police told us that they had an order to take us by alleged close contact with a false positive“.

“They took us, we couldn’t say anything. We asked them where they were taking us and they told us they didn’t know, that they only received orders,” he said.

“They made us sign and we couldn’t read what we signed, they swabbed my baby and hurt him. He was in bed for two days,” she described through tears.

The woman said they were taken “to the Juan Domingo Perón 42 school, and there they had us 14 days“even though the swabs had tested negative.

“The result of the swab It was negative but they still took us. The kids asked me to please take them home but I told them I couldn’t, “he said.

“They gave us food in bad condition, rotten chicken. We couldn’t say anything and there was no medical assistance, “he denounced.

In turn, the mother explained that the four slept in “two single beds.”

The delegation of deputies traveled to Chaco and then crossed by car to Formosa, with the negative PCR analyzes ready to be presented in case they are required. “As legislators we have parliamentary immunity, they cannot stop us”Wolff had said.

Once in Formosa, deputies Ricardo Buryaile and Mario Arce joined.

The JxC deputies announced their trip to Formosa hours after the Secretary of Rights of the Nation, Horacio Pietragalla concluded his tour of the province and declared that “there is no systematic violation of human rights.”

“Mainly let’s see and listen to people who are afraid to speak. When we finish the tour we will have enough volume to take stock and write a report. In itself we already believe that the action was worth it. The issue became visible and after almost a month, Formosa lifted phase 1, “explained Wolff.

This same Wednesday, the government of Formosa announced changes to the provincial sanitary protocol.

It was defined that the quarantines of close contacts and for orderly entry into the province will be 14 days, of which the first 10 will be completed in a center and the last 4 days at home.