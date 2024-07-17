Mexico City.- Deputies of the Congress of Mexico City will receive 2.5 million pesos for the end of the Legislature.

Three years of low productivity, short sessions, lack of agreements and few decisions characterized the Second Legislature, which will end on August 31.

However, being part of the Chamber in the 2021-2024 period will bring compensation.

In December, during the discussion of the Economic Package, congressmen included a transitional article to guarantee resources for the farewell.

“At the end of the first quarter, an evaluation of the progress in revenue collection and estimates will be made, in accordance with the City’s economic indicators, and all budgetary resources will be granted for such purposes,” details the 2024 expenditure budget.

And so it was: the resources began to arrive after the first quarter. The liquidation process was divided into eight installments, each of 312 thousand 500 pesos, adding up to a total of 2 million 500 thousand pesos.

“That’s what they tell us. I think there are VIPs (privileged people). I think there are even those who have more,” said one of the sources.

The money did not go through the City Congress and instead came directly from the central government. The criteria for allocating the amount is unknown.

DISCORD

This is precisely the game that Congressman Carlos Fernández Tinoco, from the Citizen Parliamentary Association, is fighting for. Yesterday, together with former Morena ally and now PAN member Andrea Vicenteño, he blocked the administrative offices of Congress, located at Gante 15, in the Historic Center.

“They are not respecting my rights as a deputy in the matter of prerogatives and payment in the matter of leaving (…) it is not administrative. It is a purely political matter,” said Fernández, who blamed the president of the Jucopo, Martha Ávila, for being responsible for the freezing of his appeal.

The blockade extended to Avenida Juárez and Eje Central. It lasted about two and a half hours, until a meeting was arranged with the Chief Officer, scheduled for today at 11:00.

Tinoco also said that, in addition to his liquidation, he is owed around 850 thousand pesos for prerogatives that have not been given to him.

Ávila, also coordinator of the 4T deputies, disclaimed responsibility for the delivery of resources and stated that her administrative passage through the legislature was not in order.

He also accused Vicenteño of having his family on his payroll, an act that will be investigated.

“His father is his advisor. We are checking, that’s why we were checking yesterday. There are about five or six people in that situation,” he said.