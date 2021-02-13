Deputies of the Civic Coalition will present this week a complaint against Daniel Vila, Mauricio Filiberti and José Luis Manzano for abuse of privileged information in the purchase of Edenor and will request that national officials also be investigated for “influence peddling and negotiations incompatible with the public function.

In December it was learned that Pampa Energía sold the largest electricity distributor in the region to the Vila-Manzano-Filiberti group. The operation is subject to approval by Edenor’s shareholders’ meeting and the authorities of the National Electricity Regulatory Entity (ENRE), which has been intervened by the Government since March 2020.

“We have been following this issue since it was announced. We made presentations at the ENRE and the Ministry of Energy. We believe that the time has come for Justice to intervene and investigate the buyers and public officials. It is obvious that Kirchnerism is giving away a strategic company to a business group with a bad record“said the president of the Civic Coalition bloc, Juan López, in dialogue with Clarion.

The complaint -which is already ready but will be presented on Wednesday- also bears the signature of the Party’s president, Maximiliano Ferraro, Mariana Zuvic, Paula Oliveto, Marcela Campagnoli and Mónica Frade.

The text indicates first of all that the purchase was made “at a vile price”.

“The sale is well below the market price of a company that has 3.2 million customers and represents approximately 20% of total electricity demand in the country, “the complaint raises and adds,” It is striking that Pampa Energía SA decides to carry out a transaction for the sale of the majority share package at a ridiculous price, after having positioned itself at the top of the 2017 profitability ranking with around 110 % of annual profits, according to an economic analysis published in a leading financial portal in the global market “.

In addition, they list the change in the Budget law that changes the ways to negotiate debts with the Cammesa distributor.

“Edenor had a debt with Cammesa of 225 million dollars. The distributor Edemsa -whose owners are the buyers of Edenor, Manzano and Vila- would owe Cammesa the sum of 120 million dollars”, and details: “Before this Law of On the budget, the electricity distribution companies’ debt was the subject of negotiation between two companies, the distribution company and Cammesa. However, from now on the debtor must discuss the debt with the Ministry of Energy, where each case in particular will be discussed. “

They also highlight that the Vila-Manzano group will take over the company just after the State took over a three-year debt with Edenor.

“The new buyer share group would land in the electricity distribution company shortly after the agreement signed on December 22, 2020 (…) by whichhe national government recognizes and cancels the debt for accumulated consumption of the inhabitants of settlements and villages ” located in several municipalities of Buenos Aires and the City of Buenos Aires, during the last three years

The complaint also indicates the “clear the link“among the businessmen with” the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, and the president of Agua y Saneamientos Argentinos AYSA, Malena Galmarini. However, they ask to investigate especially the links that may exist with officials “especially from the Secretariat of Energy of the Nation as well as the ENRE.”

