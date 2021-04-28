The deputies of Together for Change Mónica Frade and Juan Manuel López They requested this Wednesday the Council of the Magistracy to open a jury against federal judge Luis Rodríguez for having processed in form “arbitrary and malicious” to Daniel Santoro and violated the constitutional rights of the journalist from Clarion not to reveal their sources and to practice their profession.

For the deputies, the magistrate incurred in poor performance of their duties and violated the National Constitution, leaving a serious precedent for the free exercise of journalism in Argentina and must be removed from office.

In a note addressed to the president of the Magistracy, Diego Molea, Frade and López of the Civic Coalition-ARI bloc led by Elisa Carrió, Rodríguez argued that he prosecuted Santoro “for publishing two notes (on the container mafia), that is to say , have exercised his profession, making him responsible for the crime committed by his source”, The false lawyer Marcelo D’Alessio.

They stressed that freedom of the press “is inherent in any democratic system of government – indeed, it constitutes one of its pillars, so that the ruling of Judge Rodríguez, by ignoring that right, implies a fact of institutional gravity that cannot go unnoticed”.

It is the eleventh order of impeachment against Rodríguez. Since he took office in 2012 in a court in Comodoro Py, the Peronist majority or K rejected the applications, except for one that is still open.

I was denounced for to delay In 2016, the investigation for laundering against the former secretary of Vice President Cristina Kirchner, Daniel Muñoz, who had invested 70 million dollars in black silver in the United States.

What’s more, issued the house arrest of trade unionist Omar “Caballo” Suárez on December 29, 2017, being as a substitute for his colleague Rodolfo Canicoba Corral and one day before the judicial fair began. Y Former legal and technical undersecretary K Carlos Liuzzi was dismissed for alleged illicit enrichment, among other controversial cases.

In their new request, the deputies requested “the opening of the procedure for the removal of magistrates is ordered, order your suspension in the exercise of the position that he performs and the corresponding accusation is formulated, in the terms of paragraph 5 of article 114 of the Constitution ”. Finally, “we request the timely dismissal of the accused, in the terms of article 115 of the Constitution ”, they added.

In a brief, the deputies affirmed that “there are strong elements to ensure that Judge Rodríguez has incurred in the grounds of removal due to poor performance and commission of crimes in the exercise of their functions, provided for in Article 53 of the National Constitution, to which Article 115 of the Constitution refers. This, by configuring the causes of poor performance ”.

It is for “the performance of acts of manifest arbitrariness in the exercise of their functions ”,“ gross negligence in the exercise of the position ”and “Inexcusable ignorance of the law”, provided for by Article 25 of the Law of the Council of the Magistracy No. 24,937, paragraphs 4, 3 and 1, respectively, ”they highlighted.

They objected to his performance in case No. 76.091 / 2016 entitled “Santoro, Daniel Pedro and others on extortion with threat against honor and violation of correspondence. Complainant: Gabriel Traficante y otro ”, in which the prosecution was issued without preventive detention and seizure of the journalist from Clarion in 850 thousand pesos.

“The fact that a federal judge decrees the prosecution of a journalist accusing him of committing the crime of attempted extortion as a result of the information that arises from two of his journalistic notes published in a newspaper violates constitutional and conventional rules that protect freedom of the press”They highlighted.

The magistrate “failed to comply with the duties in his charge and that, likewise, he is manifestly” wrong “when applying the law,” forgetting “that in the cases in which a journalist is criminally accused, he has to apply a strict scrutiny, because, otherwise, a flagrant violation of press freedom would be incurred, a right that, we reiterate, is enshrined in the Constitution”. This was how the Federal Chamber of Mar del Plata had decreed when canceled two arbitrary prosecutions of the former federal judge of Dolores Alejo Ramos Padilla against Santoro in the D’Alessio case.

Rodríguez considered that Santoro was a “necessary participant” in the maneuver in which Trafficker was asked to pay $ 90,000 to avoid being involved in the cause of the “container mafia.”

The judge reached this conclusion as “a consequence of the journalists’ notes published by the journalist Santoro on this subject and of the query made by the aforementioned journalist to Mr. Trafficker —Made through a WhatsApp message—, prior to the publication of the aforementioned notes “.

However, “good journalistic practice it indicates that whoever is mentioned in a note should be consulted in order to give their vision or explanation of the facts ”.

Indeed, the Rodriguez ruling states: “It should be noted that his activity to publicly discredit Trafficker and create a degree of non-existent participation of the same in the investigation carried out before the economic criminal jurisdiction, was decisive for D’Alessio to exercise the deception and unlawful pressure affecting Gabriel Traficante, all of which was coordinated with the accused ”.

In other words, the magistrate “prosecuted Mr. Santoro simply for having published two newspaper articles in a newspaper, without any other proof about it”.

Later they warned that Santoro’s prosecution “is absolutely irregular, since a judge cannot validly hold that a journalist, in order to do his job, is a necessary participant in the commission of a criminal offense carried out by a third person whom he considered his source”.

Consequently, “the judgment in question constitutes a clear attack on freedom of the press, flagrantly violating the National Constitution and international treaties on human rights that in our system enjoy constitutional hierarchy ”.

They recalled that article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights establishes that “everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; This right includes the right not to be disturbed because of your opinions, to investigate and receive information and opinions, and to disseminate them, without limitation of borders, by any means of expression ”.

And, for the same reason, that article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights provides that “Everyone has the right to freedom of expression; This right includes the freedom to seek, receive and impart information and ideas of all kinds, regardless of borders, whether orally, in writing or in printed or artistic form, or by any other procedure of their choice ”.

Although it is not the object of this presentation to refer specifically to the case of the journalist Santoro, noted Frade and López, “we do consider it necessary to mention that the decision of Judge Rodríguez constitutes an affectation of independent journalism and a subjugation to the exercise of the profession as a journalist since it is unreasonable to accuse a journalist of unlawful acts carried out by his source, as happened in the case ”.

Article 43 of the Magna Carta provides that “will not be able affect the secrecy of journalistic information sources ”. However, the judge requested and analyzed the journalist’s phone calls.

They reiterated that awarding a journalist the intention of extortion that had its source, as did Judge Rodríguez in the ruling in question, “implies a clear ignorance of the constitutional regulations and conventional that, in our legal system, protects freedom of expression and, consequently, constitutes a persecution of journalism ”.

In this regard, they highlighted that the Argentine Journalism Forum (FOPEA) issued a statement in this regard in which it questioned the prosecution against Santoro: “Fopea condemns this new abuse against a journalist based in the same erroneous and fallacious interpretation that Judge Ramos Padilla used”.

For its part, the Association of Argentine Journalistic Entities (ADEPA) also expressed concern about Rodríguez’s resolution that “intends to use unquestionable conduct, like calling a person who is going to be mentioned in a newspaper article and asking for his version of events, to attribute an intention that is at odds with the profession ”.

The decision of Judge Rodríguez “means a precedent of an enormous institutional gravity that exceeds the case of the journalist Santoro, as we have described in the previous paragraphs, and that, consequently, affects the normal functioning of the institutions of our democratic and republican system ”.

In conclusion, the conduct of Judge Rodríguez “evidence a serious breach of your duties as an official, to the detriment of the public and private interests entrusted to his custody as a magistrate, and the very prestige of the institutions ”, they concluded.

