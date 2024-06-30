Members of the working group created to analyze the project that creates unified taxes met in the morning at the Chamber of Deputies

Six deputies met in the Chamber this Sunday (June 30, 2024) to advance the preparation of a report to regulate the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of tax reform (45 of 2019).

The group works on the PLP (Complementary Law Project) 68, 2024which establishes the creation of the IBS (Tax on Goods and Services), the CBS (Social Contribution on Goods and Services) and the IS (Selective Tax). The text was sent by the government and should undergo some changes.

The expectation is that the opinion will be presented this week to the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and be voted on in the 2nd week of July, before the legislative recess. The report should only be finalized on Wednesday (July 3).

