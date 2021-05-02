Again the virtual operating protocol becomes negotiation pledge in front of conflicting debates in Deputies. The rule expired on Friday and both for meeting and for ruling projects must be renewed.

But the lack of an official project on the running of the elections, the refloat of the reform of the Procuratorate and the recent announcement of the President of ua law to regulate restrictions of the pandemic -which could give more powers to the Executive Branch- they stress the process.

In 10 days, President Alberto Fernández should issue, as established by the Electoral Calendar, the decree calling for elections for August.

Sergio Massa, president of the Deputies. Photo Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi.

By that time it was thought to have approved a law that runs the PASS from August to September and the general from October to November.

But the issue has not even begun to be dealt with in committee and although Interior Minister Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro went to Congress to negotiate the necessary consensus, now the Government clarified that he will not send his own project and delegated the matter to Congress.

“If the President does not convene that day, he would be violating an institutional norm because Justice has to start preparing the election. It never happened. It would be serious,” they warn in the opposition.

In the ruling party they de-dramatize. They assure that there is time and that in any case it will be convened and after the new law it will be corrected. As Axel Kicillof has to do, he already had to make the date of the PASO official.

The truth is that the change in strategy ignited alarms of Juntos por el Cambio that had accepted the shift on the condition that a “lock clause” to clarify that once the law was approved, the dates could not be changed again or the STEP could be suspended.

That last point is your biggest fear.

“Thus there are no certainties or confidence to advance in agreements”, point out the toughest opponents. “The logical thing would be that there is a quick consensus to renew the protocol in the middle of a second wave of infections. If not, we will have to convene a face-to-face meeting,” shuffles the president of a commission involved.

The Energy Commission, which has the opinion of a new Biofuels law in its portfolio, alerted its legislators to be vigilant about having to travel to the City to rule in person this week.

Unexpected complication

Although the call has not yet been confirmed and the internal between Minister Martín Guzmán and La Cámpora for the continuity of the Undersecretary of Energy, Federico Basualdo, further complicate the situation.

In each renewal of the protocol that was carried out since the beginning of the pandemic, Together for Change, conditioned its accompaniment to the fact that judicial issues could not be dealt with under this modality.

Specifically, the judicial reform and the law of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which have been approved by the Senate since last year.

For this reason, last Monday’s meeting of the Justice and Constitutional Affairs commissions -which was attended by Minister Martín Soria- to refloat the Procuratorate project, woke crosses with the opposition, who did not attend the debate.

“It is minimally clumsy for him to come back to the load with this issue before renewing the protocol,” points out a head of the opposition bloc.

In the middle a new unknown opened. President Alberto Fernández announced that “in the coming days” he will send a bill that empowers him and the governors to take restrictions.

The opposition came out warning that it will not endorse initiatives that give “superpowers” to the national president or delegate congressional powers to him.

In this context, the blocks should sit down to discuss the renewal of the current protocol that establishes presence as the norm, but exempts those who are at higher risk due to age, pre-existing diseases or are unable to travel due to lack of flight, for example.