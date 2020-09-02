Opposition leader Henry Ramos Allup (center) with the president of the National Assembly, Juan Guaidó, at a press conference in Caracas. Rayner Peña / EFE

An unexpected measure of grace has moved the Venezuelan political board, which seemed stuck. The president, Nicolás Maduro, pardoned 110 people on Monday, among political prisoners and persecuted, many of them in exile, who could now return to the country because there is no judicial cause that could imprison them. The grace measure excludes figures such as Juan Guaidó, Leopoldo López, Julio Borges or the military who were once very close to Chávez such as Raúl Baduel or Miguel Rodríguez Torres.

The figure of the pardon and the amnesty produce the same effect, according to the Penal Code of Venezuela: the immediate freedom of the prisoner because the criminal action is terminated individually. However, Maduro has opted for a selective benefit such as a pardon. In the case of amnesty, which would require a law by the National Assembly or even through the presidency, it would affect any person who has committed the crimes that are no longer prosecutable.

Not all of those who were pardoned by Maduro are part of the 386 political prisoners counted by the opposition. Many have open procedures, are in exile or have measures of house arrest or presentation to justice. According to the Venezuelan Penal Forum, in the Helicoide prison, the main political prison of the Government, there are 50 detainees for political reasons of which only five will be pardoned. Eleven will be released from the Ramo Verde military prison, such as the doctor José Alberto Marulanda, detained on May 20, 2018 during the elections in which Maduro was re-elected. In his case, torture has been documented that left him without hearing in one ear and without feeling in his hands. Another three of those pardoned are at the headquarters of the Military Counterintelligence Directorate and those of the Special Actions Forces of the National Police in Caracas and Barquisimeto.

The parliamentarians are the bulk of those pardoned by Nicolás Maduro, most of them prosecuted through procedures initiated by the Supreme Court of Justice and supported by the National Constituent Assembly, which unconstitutionally revoked their parliamentary immunity.

Freddy Guevara was one of the first politicians to be persecuted in this way. A member of Voluntad Popular, very close to Leopoldo López and Juan Guaidó, he was vice president of Parliament when the Judicial Power indicated that they could try him for crimes of association to commit a crime and public instigation and for the anti-government protests that occurred that year, between March and July. with a balance of 125 dead. Guevara eluded capture in November 2017 and since then has been a refugee at the Chilean embassy in Caracas.

The rest of the deputies, already stripped of their immunity, faced charges of treason, conspiracy, instigation of insurrection, civil rebellion and even hatred, as a result of the failed military uprising of April 30, 2019, in which Leopoldo López managed to escape from house arrest to stay at the residence of the Spanish ambassador, Jesús Silva. This procedure led to a large part of those mentioned going into exile, such as Mariela Magallanes, Américo de Grazia, Carlos Lozano, José Guerra, Richard Blanco, Tomás Guanipa, Luis Stefanelli, Carlos Paparoni, Juan Andrés Mejía, Luis Florido, Miguel Pizarro , Rafael Guzmán, Franco Casella, Juan Pablo García and Winston Flores.

Others, such as Henry Ramos Allup, Juan Pablo Guanipa, Jorge Millán, Simón Calzadilla and Freddy Superlano remain in the country. Edgar Zambrano was also included in the pardon, who was detained between May and September of last year and was released with a measure of presentation in court and prohibition of leaving the country, after the efforts of the National Dialogue Table, made up of a group of minority opposition parties that agreed with Maduro.

Other pardoned deputies are Gilbert Caro and Renzo Prieto, both imprisoned on other occasions and released under government tolerance agreements. Caro has already been imprisoned four times. The first time, in 2017, he was accused of having been caught red-handed organizing terrorist acts. The second time, he was missing for 53 days. Lawyers and human rights activists have denounced torture and cruel treatment against him.

Prieto was arrested in May 2014, accused of fomenting and organizing the massive and violent riots against Maduro in the process that was called La Salida. Without a final sentence, he was launched as a deputy to get out of Helicoide, but he was not released until June 2018 as part of the “national reconciliation pact” proposed by Maduro after his re-election. On March 10, he was arrested again.

Others of the pardoned are:

Roberto Marrero. Lawyer, parliamentarian, Popular Will activist, head of the Presidential Office of Juan Guaidó, also very close to Leopoldo López. Founder of the Human Rights Chair at Universidad Santa María. He was taken to prison in March 2019 in a raid on his home by the political police, accused of having organized the five-day national blackout last year and having other terrorist acts, conspiracy and arms trafficking in preparation.

Nicmer Evans. Political scientist, journalist and political activist, for years a Chavista militant, founder of the Marea Socialista party in the previous decade. Opposition activist since 2014, directed the information portal Cut point and he was part of the management team of the Broad Front for a Free Venezuela. He had been detained for a month and a half, accused of inciting hatred for the contents of a tweet and faced the possibility of a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Rubén González. One of the best known and most charismatic opposition leaders of the unions in the iron and steel industrial zone in the south of the country. Arrested on November 30, 2018, he had been sentenced to 5 years and 9 months in prison for “outrage to the sentry” and “outrage to the Armed Forces.” He was known for his firm attitude in defense of better wages for workers in the Venezuelan Corporation of Guayana, CVG. He was serving his sentence in La Pica prison, in the eastern part of the country

Vasco Da Costa. Radical opposition activist, founder of the conservative-thinking Nationalist Movement. He has been imprisoned on several occasions, the first time in 2004, and his family members have repeatedly denounced torture and mistreatment against him. In 2014 her house was raided under the accusation of manufacturing explosives. He was released in 2017 under a pardon for health reasons and taken prisoner again, for the third time, in 2018, accused of conspiracy and outrage to the sentinel. His last trial still had no sentence.

Demosthenes Jawbone. Engineer graduated from the Andrés Bello Catholic University, classmate and personal friend of Juan Guaidó. He is part of the strategy team of the interim presidency. He was taken to prison five months ago, after his house had been raided and accused of terrorism, criminal association, possession of weapons and drug trafficking.

Mimí Arriaga and Marco Antoima. Journalists, imprisoned for three months on charges of inciting hatred for handling anonymous accounts on social networks. They had enjoyed the benefit of house arrest since July.

Antonia Turbay. Lawyer, 67, accused of having facilitated the escape of Commissioner Iván Simonovis, one of the oldest political prisoners of Chavismo, which occurred in June of last year. The woman lived in the house next to the former policeman who had been in custody in house arrest since 2014. Turbay had had a release ticket for a year. She is one of the four imprisoned Spanish citizens who received pardons along with Demosthenes Quijada, Sergio Termini and Yorfran Quintero.