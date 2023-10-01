Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/30/2023 – 21:40

A group of 25 federal deputies from the allied base of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s government, of which 15 are PT members, sent, on Friday, the 29th, a letter to the head of the Executive asking him to nominate a black woman to the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The president needs to nominate a name for the Court after the retirement of Rosa Weber, last Thursday, the 28th. However, among the most popular according to the president’s assistants are three men: Flávio Dino, current Minister of Justice; Jorge Messias, chief minister of the Attorney General’s Office (AGU); and Bruno Dantas, president of TCU.

In the letter to Lula, who is hospitalized after undergoing hip surgery, the parliamentarians state that they express support for a black woman in the Court. “Brazil is going through a process of resuming democracy and, to this end, it is necessary to create compositions that allow for governability. However, without representation and without diversity in spaces of power, this recovery is compromised”, says the group.

The deputies recall data from the National Council of Justice (CNJ) from 2019 that indicate that the Judiciary is dominated by men. Women represent 38.8% of the members and, if only the roles of judge, magistrate, vice-president and president are considered, this figure is in the range between 25% and 30%.

“In the history of the Court, in 132 years, there has never been the appointment of a black woman to the position of minister. Since the redemocratization of the country, among the 30 ministers who have held a seat on the Court, only three were women, all white, and there was only one black man”, complain the federal deputies.

The parliamentarians still remember interventions by collectives and civil society groups in tourist attractions in Brazil and abroad and the fact that these movements gathered 40 thousand signatures to ask for a black woman in the Court.

“As parliamentarians from the progressive camp, we are committed to confronting structural inequalities in our society. In this sense, we consider the appointment of a black woman a significant step towards a more inclusive and representative Judiciary, capable of dealing with contemporary challenges and protecting fundamental rights for all people”, she added.