They called him Angel Rubio, also Angel of Death. Today, at 73 years old, he is a symbol of the crimes committed during the last military dictatorship in Argentina (1976-1983). Alfredo Astiz is serving a life sentence for kidnapping, torture and murder. Among his victims are three Mothers of Plaza de Mayo who in 1977 were searching for their missing children; also the French nuns Alice Domon and Léonie Duquet. His days of confinement in the federal prison of Ezeiza, as well as those of other criminals against humanity, were marked last week by the visit of national deputies from La Libertad Avanza, the party of President Javier Milei. The meeting was repudiated by the political opposition and by human rights organizations. It even generated tension within the ruling party.

On Argentina’s Independence Day, July 9, Milei and Vice President Victoria Villarruel marched with the armed forces and were seen riding a tank. Both are spokespeople who deny the state terrorism perpetrated by the dictatorship, of which Villarruel, daughter and granddaughter of military officers, is an active militant.

Alfredo Astiz during a trial, in November 2012 in Buenos Aires. Eduardo Di Baia (AP)

Two days later, six “libertarian” legislators traveled to the Ezeiza prison, in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area. The delegation was headed —as revealed on Wednesday by the La Política Online portal— by Beltrán Benedit and also participated Lourdes Arrieta, Alida Ferreyra, María Fernanda Araujo Guillermo Montenegro and Rocío Bonacci, deputies of the ruling party. In addition to Astiz, the meeting would have included other criminals who acted in the clandestine center of the School of Mechanics of the Navy, such as Adolfo Donda, Antonio Pernías and Carlos Suárez Mason.

The dissemination of the meeting in prison fueled internal differences within La Libertad Avanza. In a message to defend himself from these criticisms, Deputy Benedit justified what he called a “humanitarian visit” and denied having met with repressors: “We went to see ex-combatants who fought battles against Marxist subversion,” he said. His argument tried the excuse of the crimes of the dictatorship as part of a civil war, against the judicial rulings that point to the illegal repression by the State of the armed struggle in the 1970s. Benedit maintained that the purpose is to disseminate a document pointing out that “human rights are not being fulfilled, because those who were part of it (terrorists) today set themselves up as judges and rule based on revenge, ideology and business.” He affirmed that there are “heroes of the dictatorship” who are “not respected” by the State. [la guerra de] Malvinas” detainees and that “there have been prisoners for more than 20 years without a final conviction.”

An insistent demand from sectors that oppose the prosecution of state terrorism crimes is that prisoners can leave prison and serve their sentences at home. The latest official data, prepared by the Office of the Prosecutor for Crimes against Humanity and dated last March, detail that since the beginning of the trials 17 years ago, 3,746 people have been investigated and 1,359 have been tried. The convictions reached 1,176 and the acquittals, 183. Of the total number of those involved, there are 661 detainees, 1,491 at liberty and 36 fugitives. Among the detainees, 508 were granted house arrest, while 91 are in penitentiary establishments and 62 in other types of facilities.

Alarm and concern

“We are alarmed and concerned by the actions of some deputies of the Libertad Avanza party who went to visit criminals against humanity, detained with all their guarantees in the Ezeiza prison, while their government empties the memory policies built during 40 years of democracy to consolidate the process of memory, truth and justice,” warned the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo. “Alfredo Astiz, Carlos Suárez Mason, Raúl Guglielminetti, Antonio Pernías and Adolfo Donda, among others of the genocidaires who participated in the meeting, were tried for, among other crimes, the appropriation of our grandchildren. They never showed remorse for their crimes nor did they provide any information about the whereabouts of our sons and daughters, or about the 300 grandsons and granddaughters we are looking for. It would be good if the deputies demanded from the detainees such valuable information to reach the truth that we have been seeking for 46 years.”

Kirchnerist senator Eduardo De Pedro, son of people who disappeared during the dictatorship, stressed that the trials for crimes against humanity carried out in the country “are recognized throughout the world, but Javier Milei and Victoria Villarruel intend to undo the democratic consensus of Argentina,” while “the Government does not hide its sympathy for the genocidaires.” The Peronist deputies of Unión por la Patria, the main opposition bloc in Congress, repudiated the visit of legislators “to military personnel and members of security forces convicted of crimes against humanity” and ratified their “commitment to respect for democracy.”

The Radical Civic Union, an opposition party that has supported some of Milei’s government measures, also announced its rejection of “the visit made by deputies from La Libertad Avanza to a group of repressors convicted of aberrant acts. They should be aware that visiting genocidaires and having a pleasant chat with those who violated the most basic rights of citizens is an affront to victims, their families and all the Argentine people.”

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.