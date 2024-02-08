Deputies from the A Liberdade Avança coalition, whose leader is the current president of Argentina, Javier Milei, presented a project in the Chamber of Deputies to repeal Law 27,610, which authorized abortion in the country in 2020, during the government of Peronist Alberto Fernández.

The proposal, presented by parliamentarian Rocío Bonacci and signed by the head of the libertarian party, Oscar Zago, seeks to completely eliminate the law and provides for prison sentences for doctors or health professionals who carry out the procedure, as well as women who decide to terminate their pregnancy by choice. own.

If the revocation is approved, anyone who causes an abortion will be punished with imprisonment or imprisonment of one to four years, if they participate in the procedure with the woman's consent. If not, the sentence increases from three to ten years in prison.

The text also proposes penalties for doctors, surgeons, midwives or pharmacists who will receive a special disqualification for double the penalty if they “abuse their science or art to cause abortion or cooperate to cause it”.

In the document sent to the Chamber, the deputies also ruled out the possibility of abortion even in cases of rape. They stated that crimes of this type have been used “systematically” as a justification for terminating pregnancies, however they point out that the country's own Penal Code maintains this guarantee for women.

“We decided to eliminate the cause of impunity because we understand that it has been systematically interpreted as a justification for the practice. However, such cases are included in the proposed wording of article 88 of the CP, which authorizes the judge to exempt the woman from the penalty in response to the causes that led her to the abortion and her subsequent behavior, thus maintaining the criminal nature of conduct”, says the text.

Currently, abortion is permitted in Argentina up to the 14th week of pregnancy, in cases of rape, at any time during pregnancy or in cases where the life or health of the pregnant woman is at risk, at any time during pregnancy.

According to the deputies who signed the project, the law that regulated abortion in 2020 is unconstitutional and goes beyond the right to human dignity. “The beginning of human life has already been clarified by science. In fact, modern genetics has demonstrated that from the moment of fertilization, a new individual of the human species is formed, with its own chromosomal load, a characteristic that makes it a different entity from its mother”, stated the creators of the proposal.