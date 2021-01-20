The government of Formosa led by Gildo Insfrán came out this Wednesday to reject the accusations of Elisa Carrió regarding the conditions of the centers to isolate people with coronavirus and considered that the request of the leader of the Civic Coalition (CC) and its deputies to intervene the province is a “fascist proposal.”

The national legislators of the CC formalized this Wednesday the presentation of a project to declare the intervention of “the Executive and Judicial powers of the province of Formosa, in order to guarantee the Republican form of Government.”

The proposal indicates that the intervention will be for 180 days, and that the federal controller will be appointed by President Alberto Fernández, and that with said process the “immediate expiration of the Governor and Vice Governor’s mandate will be established.”

The CC project warns that “the National Government cannot protect despotic provincial regimes that they incur in the systematic violation of those rights and guarantees under the pretext of protecting federalism “.

“The regime that Dr. Gildo Insfrán has established in the province of Formosa cannot be sustained by the Federal Government without becoming an accomplice of the institutional violence used by that governor to keep the inhabitants of that local state under his iron fist” they warned.

Regarding the isolation centers for people with coronavirus, the deputies of the CC indicated that “the entry of minors, older adults and people who are housed there even without symptoms has been detected.”

“All crowded together without any differentiation. Some of them even denounced having been taken there by means of deception,” they remarked.

They added that “the regime of Governor Gildo Insfrán can maintain the republican forms as other provincial caudillos have done, such as Saadi in Catamarca, or Juárez in Santiago del Estero, following the Latin American model that Jesús de Galíndez described so well in his work La he was from Trujillo. “

Formosa’s response

The Insfrán administration spoke after the statements made by Carrió to denounce that there is “A very serious violation of human rights” in the properties that the provincial government created to isolate people with Covid-19.

And it was the deputy governor of Formosa, Eber Solis, who was in charge of rejecting the proposals of the referent of Together for Change. He did so through a request, which was also signed by the members of the block of deputies of the Justicialista Party of Formosa.

“We see with deep concern as so lightly accuses, from the most supine ignorance of what is happening in our territory, and from the ignorance of all the effort made by the people and the Government united and organized in the fight against the pandemic that plagues the entire world with millions of infected and deceased ” , raised that writing.

With the text, they took aim against the referents of the opposition coalition Together for Change by pointing out that “what they do not get, not even by the vote, they intend to achieve it through fascist proposals and truly authoritarian. “

“It is not the first time that the people of Formosa have received an abuse of such serious characteristics. Nor is it the first time that the national leader of Cambiemos makes incoherent and bulky statements with the aim of damaging and staining those who think differently,” they complained.

Solís and the provincial deputies highlight in their document that “the health strategy that our province supports without a doubt has had good results taking care of the entire community, those who enter our province, those infected with COVID and their close contacts.”

And they warn that “the Ordered and Managed Income Program has been endorsed by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation. If it weren’t for this strategy, we would undoubtedly have the situation in other provinces and other countries, which suffer health collapses and a large number of deaths ”.

Likewise, they emphasize that the policy of housing those who enter the province and their close contacts in Accommodation Centers “It has been one of the great successes we have made in the fight against the Coronavirus ”.

In their public letter, the lieutenant governor and the legislators of Formosa make a call to all the political representatives of the provincial opposition. “We hope the rejection of these accusations by the entire political leadership of the province, as men and women of democracy that they are ”, they underline. And they warn that “a new silence from the opposition will be a sign of complicity in the face of the attack on the popular will.”

The document ends by remarking that “being used to these vile offenses and the resistance that we Formosans have had in our history has forged a people with wisdom, temperance and courage. We will not allow ourselves to be underestimated or belittled. We tell locals and strangers that we are not going to give up ”.

Carrió made these claims against the Insfrán government after a complaint filed by a lawyer against the governor for the “inhumane conditions” of the coronavirus isolation centers.

