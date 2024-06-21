Juarez City.- The Special Commission for the Review of Public Transportation in Juárez in the State Congress has not met since its creation last April, despite the fact that at least 300 personnel transportation units operate illegally on this border.

This legislative commission was born with the intention of reviewing the entire transportation system in Juárez, both the public and the one that serves the maquiladora transportation, “but because of the majority comrades we have not been able to meet for the analysis of transportation in Juárez,” said the local Morenoist deputy Óscar Avitia, a member of that special working group.

The working group was formed on April 28, but at least half of its members were involved in an electoral campaign and only met to shape the Commission.

Such is the case of Óscar Avitia Arellanes and Magdalena Rentería de Morena who were seeking re-election and the PAN members Carla Rivas and Marisela Terrazas running for local district 16 and federal district 04, respectively. The rest of the legislative group is made up of the PAN member Gabriel García Cantú and the PRI members, Georgina Zapata and Ivón Salazar.

“What we want is for the Commission to sit down and work, so that we can have the correct supervision of the entire transportation system in Juárez,” commented the Morenoist legislator.

300 operate illegally

At least 300 trucks, of the little more than 3 thousand that serve the maquila sector in this city, operate illegally through “small” companies that win contracts with maquilas at a low price.

An investigation by El Diario revealed that some of these manufacturing companies located on the border grant them contracts of up to 500 pesos per “round”; by winning a tender for a low price.

What does the law say?

In accordance with article 52 of the state Transportation Law, personnel transportation is intended for the transfer of people from their homes or surrounding areas to their work centers and vice versa and the service will be provided by a natural or legal person. that has a Permit granted by the Secretariat for such purposes.

In addition, the vehicles that provide this service must have a Global Positioning System that shares their geolocation and other information with the geolocation system operated by the Integrated Transportation System or the Undersecretariat, in a stable, continuous and real-time manner, for which which must comply with the technical specifications established by the Undersecretariat.

Additionally, article 151 indicates that the vehicles that are used for the Specialized Transportation service must be subject to an age that does not exceed 10 years for school transportation, transportation of people with disabilities, personnel and tourism.