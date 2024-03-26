Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/26/2024 – 21:57

Left-wing and right-wing deputies fought once again in the Chamber of Deputies due to the discussion about the death of former Rio councilor Marielle Franco, who died in 2018. The session had to be closed due to the confusion.

Parliamentarians supporting former president Jair Bolsonaro displayed a photo of Domingos Brazão, auditor-tax auditor at the Rio de Janeiro State Court of Auditors, campaigning for Dilma Rousseff, provoking an altercation.

“Here is whoever ordered Marielle to be killed,” said Delegate Éder Mauro (PL-PA), while showing the image. “You will have to find another dead person to be able to attribute it to Bolsonaro. Because that dead person there is yours.”

While deputies from PSOL, the former councilor's party, protested, Delegado Caveira (PL-PA) took the image from Éder Mauro's hands and showed it to Tarcísio Motta's (PSOL-RJ) face.

The exchange of attacks between left and right deputies continued. “You’re going to jail,” said Tarcísio. “You communists who killed Marielle”, replied Éder Mauro.

By order of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), the Federal Police launched Operation Murder Inc on Sunday, which preventively arrested federal deputy Chiquinho Brazão (no party-RJ), his brother Domingos, advisor to the Court of Auditors of the State of Rio de Janeiro (TCE-RJ), and the former head of the Civil Police of Rio Rivaldo Barbosa. The three are suspected of being the perpetrators of the crime.

This Tuesday, the CCJ postponed the vote on the Chamber's endorsement of the parliamentarian's arrest, following a request from deputies from Novo, PP and Republicans. Voting should now only take place in April. It is up to the collegiate and, later, the full Chamber to approve Chiquinho Brazão's detention.

It is not the first time that Éder Mauro has provoked PSOL deputies using the name Marielle. Two weeks ago, at the Chamber's Human Rights Committee, he said that Marielle was “finished”, causing such an uproar that the session also had to be closed.

Talíria Petrone (PSOL-RJ), also shouting, called the Bolsonarista parliamentarian a “torturer” and “shit killer” in that episode.