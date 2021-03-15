After a series of pulls between the ruling party and the opposition, finally the heads of blocks of Deputies agreed to extend from this Monday until next Friday, April 30 the remote operating protocol. Against everything that had transpired in the previous one, Together for Change finally did not put any conditions for the agenda of projects that can be dealt with virtually.

The opposition had been proposing that in order to extend the remote protocol, initiatives that were controversial should be removed from the agenda, specifically the reform of justice and the Public Prosecutor’s Office. Both projects have been approved by the Senate since last year and are promoted by Kirchnerism.

“The agenda for the sessions is open”they said to Clarion this Sunday near Sergio Massa, president of the Chamber of Deputies. “There are no conditions in the projects to be dealt with,” they confirmed in Together for Change.

Session of the Chamber of Deputies, in December. Photo Juan Manuel Foglia.

But in the main opposition bloc they were in charge of making a reservation. “The point is that they, on the one hand, they don’t have the votes to get any of those projects. And on the other hand, the extension of the protocol is only until April 30. And in the middle is Easter. They do not give them the time to pass these laws either, ”they assured.

After the political agreement, the ruling party will seek to give an opinion this Thursday to the Income Tax reform project that will allow exemption from the tribute to more than 1.2 million workers. The intention is to bring the project to the site on Tuesday 23 or Wednesday 24, they said in the official bench.

The extension of the remote protocol was circulating this Sunday night for signature by the block chiefs.

It also establishes that a committee opinion may be given remotely, although in that case there must be an agreement between the president and the vice president of the committees. In the key commissions, the president is from the Frente de Todos and the vice-president from Together for Change.

The protocol exempts deputies who have health problems or are a population at risk from attending – and participating virtually in the sessions. In that case, they must send a medical certificate to justify their virtual participation.

The quorum, establishes the protocol, is made up of the summations of the deputies seated in their benches and those connected by the Internet.

After the agreement to resume the virtual sessions, Cristian Ritondo, president of the PRO block, told Clarion: “The Chamber of Deputies had to function in some way. We have many pending issues, such as the Profits and Biofuels projects, in an Argentina that is idle ”.

The Profit project, driven by Sergio Massa, establishes that workers who earn up to $ 150,000 gross will not pay the tax.

Cristian Ritondo, president of the PRO block. Photo Juano Tesone.

The fall that it will generate in the income of the Treasury will be compensated with a reform of the tax that companies pay for profits and for the distribution of dividends.