The contested pension reform bill in France was left without a vote in the National Assembly, so it went straight to the Senate. The legislative period for debate and voting on the text in the first reading ended at midnight on Friday (20:00 GMT) without deputies being able to debate and vote on a large part of its content due to the thousands of amendments presented by the leftist formation France Insubmissive (LFI). In particular, the deputies could not discuss or vote on the controversial article 7, which establishes the raising of the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64 years.

A voiceless Labor Minister, Olivier Dussopt, who lost his voice after two intense weeks of debate, lamented that much of the proposal could not be discussed, while criticizing LFI deputies who “have insulted me for 15 days, but have not made me to fall”. The LFI’s attempt to force the continuation of the debates beyond the deadline established in the Assembly’s rules of procedure was rejected. “They despised the French and even their own coalition partners” by preventing the debate, said the head of the pro-government parliamentary group, Aurore Bergé, to criticize what she considers to be an obstructionist tactic by the LFI. “We have the right to have our questions answered,” replied LFI deputy François Piquemal.

Senate has two months to discuss text

Several environmentalist and socialist deputies, LFI partners in the progressive Nupes coalition (which also includes the communists), also lamented the “insubmissive” strategy, which, according to environmentalist Sandrine Rousseau, was “a strategic failure”. After the debates in the Assembly ended without a vote, the bill was passed in its original version to the Senate, which has two months to debate the text.

The last day of debates in the Chamber offered an intense discussion, full of insults, shouts and boos, as is tradition in the bellicose French National Assembly. After midnight and the debate on social security already closed, deputies should discuss and vote on a motion of censure against the government presented by the right-wing group Reagrupamento Nacional (RN), for the way it is managing this reform. Meanwhile, unions continue to prepare for the March 7 general strike, for which they are seeking more intense and extensive strikes than those of the five days of protests held since January 19.

In addition to raising the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64 years, the reform seeks to bring forward to 2027 a one-year increase (from 42 to 43) in the contribution time required for the full retirement benefit, which is now scheduled for 2035. The government argues that without these changes the pension system will generate a growing deficit that will reach 12.5 billion euros by 2030, while the left questions these numbers and proposes taxing large fortunes and benefits from the main companies to compensate for the blunt. The reform faces frontal opposition both from the left (LFI, socialists, communists and ecologists) and from the extreme right. Therefore, the government, which does not have a majority in Parliament, needs the support of the only party left as possible support: the conservative Republicans.