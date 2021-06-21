Two and a half months after the start of the 65th Legislature in the Chamber of Deputies, the main political forces have already defined their respective parliamentary leaders to lead the political debate and negotiate the reforms during the second half of the six-year term of the so-called fourth transformation.

By the legislative majority of Morena is expected to continue Ignacio Mier at the head of the bench, while the two main fractions of the opposition, PAN and PRI, will be led, respectively, by Jorge Romero and Rubén Moreira.

Ignacio Mier aims to repeat for Morena

Identified by his closeness and trust with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and with the national leader of Morena, Mario Delgado, the coordinator of the parliamentary majority in the Palacio de San Lázaro, Ignacio Mier aims to maintain the leadership of his bench in the 65th Legislature of the Chamber of Deputies.

Mier held a meeting last Wednesday with re-elected Morenista legislators, who reaffirmed their support for him to repeat as head of the group.

However, the former national leader of Morena, Yeidckol Polevnsky, and the former governor of Michoacán, Leonel godoy, I know they keep as contenders for the coordination of the parliamentary group. Sergio Gutiérrez, representative of Morena before the INE and unconditional of Mario Delgado, was left behind in the competition.

Jorge Romero will go for PAN leader in Deputies

With no visible competitor, the legislator Jorge Romero It is aimed at coordinating the PAN parliamentary group in the Chamber of Deputies, with the mandate to reaffirm the Blue and White as the first opposition force in the face of the fourth transformation.

Appointed by the national president of his party, Marko Cortés, As coordinator of the 2021-2024 legislative agenda, Romero Herrera visited the PAN candidates for federal deputies to sign the commitments of the National Action platform and the “Va por México” coalition.

In an interview with MILLENNIUM Last April, the deputy anticipated that the priorities on the legislative agenda of his party and its allies will be economic recovery and universal and free health for Mexicans, as well as security and the environment.

Moreira, the PRI coordinator unanimously

Despite the questions for voting against the PRI and alongside Morena on various occasions during the 64th Legislature, the deputy Rubén Moreira was unanimously appointed as coordinator of the tricolor bench for the period 2021-2024 at the Palacio de San Lázaro.

With 70 votes from the elected PRI legislators, the former governor of Coahuila won the leadership of the incoming tricolor bench, although the party president, Alejandro Moreno, reminded him of the commitment to the opposition alliance “It’s going through Mexico.”

Moreno stressed that the PRI made a commitment with the PAN and the PRD to promote a legislative political front, work together in the Chamber of Deputies and fulfill a legislative agenda of ten specific points.

Karen Castrejón and Carlos Puente, the duo of the Green Party

With more than 40 deputies, according to the preliminary results of the June 6 election, the PVEM will be the fourth political force in the Palacio de San Lázaro.

Among the leaders of that party in the Palacio de San Lázaro will be Karen Castrejón, president of the National Executive Committee, and Carlos Puente, former leader of that political force.

Alberto Anaya will head the PT in Deputies

The elected deputies of the PT already appointed Alberto Anaya as their parliamentary coordinator for the 65th Legislature in the Palacio de San Lázaro. Anaya’s election had to be ratified by the party’s national leadership … headed by himself.

Citizen Movement, among relatives of Dante, Alfaro … and Chertorivski

As a natural candidate for coordinating the Citizen Movement bench, he stands out Jorge Alvarez Maynez, close to Dante Delgado, founder and leader of the party, without ruling out Solomon Chertorivsky, former Secretary of Health. Mirza Flores and Salvador Caro are also on the list as a bet of the Jalisco governor Enrique Alfaro.

Cházaro will go for the PRD

Reduced to between twelve and fifteen legislators, the PRD bench in the 65th Legislature will be integrated with leaderships close to its national leader, Jesús Zambrano, among whom Luis Espinoza Cházaro, businessman and former federal deputy, stands out as parliamentary coordinator.

dmr.