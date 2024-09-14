The Chamber of Deputies of Mexico ha officially approved the reform of the judiciarymarking a milestone in the country’s legislative history with a session that lasted just 31 minutes.

The declaration of constitutionality was validated with the presence of 263 deputies of the 500 that make up the Lower Houseafter that 23 state legislatures will ratify the proposal, overcoming the threshold minimum required of 22.

The Vice President of the Board of Directors, Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, announced the modifications to various provisions of the Constitution in a brief speech of less than ten minutes, after which, between applause and exclamations of “Yes, we could!”ordered the referral of the reform to the Executive for its publication in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF).

Previously, the The Senate had also approved the constitutionality of the reform.

Gerardo Fernández Noroña, president of the Senate Board of Directors, confirmed the approval of the decree that modifies the Constitution in judicial matters, after receiving favorable votes from the congresses of Baja California, Baja California Sur, Campeche, among other states that added up to a total of 23 legislatures.

The atmosphere in the legislative building was filled with joy when Morena lawmakers displayed signs with the slogan “The people command” and chanted phrases such as “Popular reform, popular mandate!”

This sentiment was supported by Ricardo Monreal, coordinator of the Morena caucus in the lower house, who described the approval of the reform as “a triumph for the people.”

This legislative process culminates with the delivery of the reform to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who is expected to sign and publish it soon so that it takes immediate effect.