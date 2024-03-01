With the aim of making visible the importance of women in society, the Chamber of Deputies approved that he March 9 be declared as the “National Day Without Us”.

The opinion was approved in general and in particular in the Plenary of the Lower House last February 27, with 370 votes in favor, 0 against and 0 abstentions, and it was transferred to the Senate of the Republic.

“A day without women” can imply the paralysis of 40% of the Mexican workforcewhich is equivalent to an average value of 25,744 million pesos, and if unpaid work is added, the figure exceeds 37 billion.

The above is explained because Women are almost half of the population in Mexico and these are involved in the most important economic sectors, such as commerce, services and manufacturing.

women's strike

The movement “A Day Without Women” was born in March 2007, with more than 200 cities in 50 countries participating internationally, and arrived in Mexico in 2020 for the first time, organized by the Veracruz feminist collective, Brujas del Mar.

They call for strike

Feminist collectives call for a national strike “A day without us” for next friday March 8, International Women's Day, so that women can participate in the different marches and mobilizations commemorating the day.

The 8M Coordination pointed out that the objective of the strike is to demonstrate that “without women this country simply does not function.”

