In a hearing with Roberto Campos Neto in the Chamber, congressmen say that there will be a “response to the STF”

Deputies once again criticized the decision by STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Flávio Dino to suspend the transfer of the so-called “Pix amendments”. In a hearing this Tuesday (August 13, 2024) in the Economic Development and Finance and Taxation committees of the Chamber, congressmen signaled that there will be retaliation.

“It is truly regrettable to see a decision by the STF making this interference, but Parliament will certainly give a response that is in line with this decision by the STF”said the deputy Mario Negromonte Jr. (PP-PB).

On August 8, Dino determined that Pix amendments would only be transferred in cases of recognized public calamity and for financing ongoing works. The decision was made in response to a request for a preliminary injunction to suspend the mechanism, made by the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) 1 day earlier.

During the hearing this Tuesday (13th August), the deputy Danilo Forte (União Brasil-CE) took advantage of the presence of the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, whose administration implemented Pix in Brazil, to ask for more understanding about the budget.

“We are paying the bill for the Pix amendments, which is nothing more than a lack of understanding of how these amendments are implemented effectively. The Pix amendment is the agility of making resources leave the National Treasury and reach the Treasury of the States and municipalities. It is the speed of transfers.”he said.

Forte gave the example of transferring funds for sanitation projects. According to him, the amount will be eroded by inflation until it reaches the municipality where the projects will be carried out, which generally makes it necessary to supplement the project’s budget.

“Everything that was said by Minister Flávio Dino is in the Budget Guidelines Law that we voted on here, regarding the responsibility for monitoring by the Federal Court of Auditors”he added.

Then, deputy Mário Negromonte Jr (PP-PB) stated that Congress is available to discuss the application of the amendments, but that the Supreme Court exceeded Congress’s jurisdiction with the decision.

“By doing this, [o STF] shows once again that it is not in tune with the problems of municipalities in Brazil, because today the Pix amendments serve to help municipalities balance their accounts, to pay minimum service payments at the end of the month”he declared.

After the speeches by the two deputies, the other congressmen present at the meeting applauded the position.