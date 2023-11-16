Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 16/11/2023 – 14:34

A group of 46 federal deputies opposing the government, led by Rodrigo Valadares (União Brasil-SE), presents this Thursday, the 16th, a request for impeachment of the Minister of Human Rights Silvio Almeida. The reason is the fact that the ministry paid tickets and daily allowances for Luciane Barbosa Farias, the Amazonian “drug lady”, for an event on preventing and combating torture on the 6th and 7th of November this year.

The case was revealed by Estadão. Luciane met at least twice with advisors from Flávio Dino’s Ministry of Justice and Public Security, as a representative of the NGO Instituto Liberdade do Amazonas (ILA), which she chairs. She has been married for eleven years to Clemilson dos Santos Farias, Tio Patinhas, leader of Comando Vermelho in the state. Since he was arrested, to serve a 31-year sentence, his wife would have taken his place as head of the business.

Luciane herself was also convicted by the courts and is free to appeal. In addition to the Ministry of Justice, she was in the National Congress and the National Council of Justice (CNJ). Silvio Almeida’s office confirmed that it paid tickets and daily allowances for Luciane and all other members of the Meeting of Committees and Mechanisms to Prevent and Combat Torture. According to the Ministry, the Committees have the autonomy to manage their resources and indicate the participants of the event, without this depending on authorization from the minister.

Almeida’s impeachment request accuses the minister of “putting the state apparatus at the disposal of an individual closely linked to illicit drug trafficking, demeaning the Republic” and the Ministry of “using State resources to facilitate the penetration of criminal associates at the heart of the public apparatus.”

In another part of the document, the deputies say that there is “at least scandalous complicity on the part of the highest levels of the Federal Administration with organized crime”. They ask the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), to initiate an impeachment process to investigate Silvio Almeida for a crime of responsibility.

The reporter contacted the minister, but received no response until the publication of this text.

On Wednesday, the 15th, the department released a note stating that “neither the minister, nor the secretary, nor anyone from the minister’s office had contact with the nominee (Luciane Barbosa Farias) or even interfered in the organization of the event which, we insist , had more than 70 people from all over Brazil and allowed the state committees the free nomination of their representatives”.

See who are the deputies who signed Minister Silvio Almeida’s impeachment request:

1 – Rodrigo Valadares

2 – Julia Zanatta

3 – Luiz Lima

4 – Sergeant Gonçalves

5 – Professor Paulo Fernando

6 – Carla Zambelli

7 – Amalia Barros

8 – Carlos Jordy

9 – Cherini

10 – Sanderson

11 – Bibo Nunes

12 – Evair de Mello

13 – Messiah Donato

14 – Paulo Bilynskyj

15 – Daniela Reinehr

16 – Colonel Assis

17 – Roberta Roma

18 – Sergeant Fahur

19 – Marcel van Hatten

20 – Adriana Ventura

21 – Rosângela Moro

22- Colonel Zucco

23 – Colonel Telhada

24 – Zé Trovão

25 – Junio ​​Amaral

26 – Bia Kicis

27 – Red Maria

28 – Marcon

29 – José Medeiros

30 – Helio Lopes

31 – Cape Gilberto Silva

32 – Gustavo Gayer

33 – Chris Tonietto

34 – Dr. Frederico

35 – Alfredo Gaspar

36 – Abilio

37 – Rodolfo Nogueira

38 – Zacharias Calil

39 – Colonel Fernanda

40 – Marcelo Álvaro Antônio

41 – Pastor Marco Feliciano

42 – Jefferson Campos

43 – Gilson Marques

44 – Marcelo Moraes

45 – Filipe Martins

46 – Alberto Fraga